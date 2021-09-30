The complete Big Ten football schedule in Week 5

While Wisconsin gets yet another Big Noon Kickoff game, Week 5 brings about a number of key matchups in the Big Ten as conference standings begin to take shape.

There is a massive Friday matchup between two undefeated teams, a pair of Big Ten East foes go at it under the lights, and Ohio State has a sneakily difficult game.

Overall, there are eight games involving Big Ten teams during Week 5, with six of those games being conference matchups. The Badgers and the Wolverines open things up on Saturday on FOX as Wisconsin looks to get back to winning ways.

Here is a look at all eight games on the schedule:

Iowa at Maryland

When: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, October 1

Watch: FS1

Charlotte at Illinois

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: BTN

Michigan at Wisconsin

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: FOX

Minnesota at Purdue

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: BTN

Ohio State at Rutgers

When: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: BTN

Indiana at Penn State

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: ABC

Northwestern at Nebraska

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: ABC

WKU at Michigan State

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2

Watch: FS1

