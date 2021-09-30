The complete Big Ten football schedule in Week 5
While Wisconsin gets yet another Big Noon Kickoff game, Week 5 brings about a number of key matchups in the Big Ten as conference standings begin to take shape.
There is a massive Friday matchup between two undefeated teams, a pair of Big Ten East foes go at it under the lights, and Ohio State has a sneakily difficult game.
Overall, there are eight games involving Big Ten teams during Week 5, with six of those games being conference matchups. The Badgers and the Wolverines open things up on Saturday on FOX as Wisconsin looks to get back to winning ways.
Here is a look at all eight games on the schedule:
Iowa at Maryland
Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC
When: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, October 1
Watch: FS1
Charlotte at Illinois
Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: BTN
Michigan at Wisconsin
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: FOX
Minnesota at Purdue
Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: BTN
Ohio State at Rutgers
Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC
When: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: BTN
Indiana at Penn State
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: ABC
Northwestern at Nebraska
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: ABC
WKU at Michigan State
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
When: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 2
Watch: FS1
