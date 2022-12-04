Complete Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff schedule for 2022-2023

OK. All the hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing can now stop — at least from an official standpoint because we now know where all the Big Ten teams will go bowling as well as what the four squads will be that will get a crack to win it all in the College Football Playoff.

It took a little while on Sunday because all the buildup was what the CFP rankings were going to be and that had to be debated for three hours by ESPN, but after that, we got the additional New Year’s Six and other bowl matchups as they trickled out.

All told, there are nine Big Ten teams that are eligible and heading somewhere warm (sometimes indoors out of the cold) for the holidays and we’ve got the entire schedule for you here. For the first time, two of those teams — Ohio State and Michigan — will be in the CFP playing for the ultimate prize.

Here’s the official, locked-in Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff schedule for 2022-2023.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐔𝐍: The 2022 @GuaranteedRate Bowl will feature a first-ever meeting, when @BadgerFootball and @CowboyFB face off in @DowntownPhoenix on Tue, Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm and the game will be broadcast live on @ESPN. 🎟️ https://t.co/TXp2CpfWah pic.twitter.com/2CiPhJ0GGU — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 4, 2022

The Matchup Details

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

🚨The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl matchup is set. Minnesota vs. Syracuse battle for the Big Apple at iconic Yankee Stadium on December 29th.🚨https://t.co/qVYLQU1dO5 for your chance to be a part of Gridiron Greatness. @BowlSeason @GopherFootball @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/OuF4TTQq7V — Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) December 4, 2022

The Matchup Details

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Matchup Details

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. NC State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Matchup Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

The Matchup Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

The Matchup Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. LSU

NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls

Rose Bowl Game

Can't wait for the first-ever meeting between @Utah_Football and @PennStateFball! See you in Pasadena on January 2! 🌹🌹🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/CYNae6FLTC — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 4, 2022

The Matchup Details

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Utah

NEXT … College Football Playoff Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

The Matchup Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 1 vs. CFP No. 4

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Ohio State

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

The Matchup Details

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 2 vs. CFP No. 3

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU

