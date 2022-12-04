Complete Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff schedule for 2022-2023
OK. All the hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing can now stop — at least from an official standpoint because we now know where all the Big Ten teams will go bowling as well as what the four squads will be that will get a crack to win it all in the College Football Playoff.
It took a little while on Sunday because all the buildup was what the CFP rankings were going to be and that had to be debated for three hours by ESPN, but after that, we got the additional New Year’s Six and other bowl matchups as they trickled out.
All told, there are nine Big Ten teams that are eligible and heading somewhere warm (sometimes indoors out of the cold) for the holidays and we’ve got the entire schedule for you here. For the first time, two of those teams — Ohio State and Michigan — will be in the CFP playing for the ultimate prize.
Here’s the official, locked-in Big Ten bowl and College Football Playoff schedule for 2022-2023.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Matchup Details
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The Matchup Details
Date | Thursday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Syracuse
Duke's Mayo Bowl
The Matchup Details
Date | Friday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. NC State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
The Matchup Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Kentucky
ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)
The Matchup Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl
The Matchup Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. LSU
NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls
Rose Bowl Game
The Matchup Details
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Utah
NEXT … College Football Playoff Games
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)
The Matchup Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 1 vs. CFP No. 4
Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Ohio State
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
The Matchup Details
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m ET
Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP No. 2 vs. CFP No. 3
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU
