Complete Agreement Between Inter Milan & Argentina Superstar On Contract Extension – Announcement By End Of June

Complete Agreement Between Inter Milan & Argentina Superstar On Contract Extension – Announcement By End Of June

Inter Milan will announce the contract extension for captain Lautaro Martinez by the end of the current month.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Martinez is now closer than ever to signing a new contract with Inter.

The 26-year-old’s agent Alejandro Camano held a round of talks with the Nerazzurri yesterday.

And according to the Gazzetta, the parties made significant progress in hashing out the details of a new contract for Inter captain Martinez.

The Argentine will sign a new contract undoubtedly, reports the Gazzetta. It is just a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

The Gazzetta report that Martinez should put pen to paper on the new deal imminently.

There is essentially no more that Inter and Martinez’s representatives need to work out. Now it is just a matter of preparing the final contract and then having the captain sign it.

Then, it will be the time for the official announcement, following the announcement earlier this week that midfielder Nicolo Barella has also extended his contract with Inter.

Inter Milan To Announce Lautaro Martinez Contract Extension By The End Of June

At the moment, Martinez is away with the Argentina national team.

The 26-year-old will play an important role for the Albiceleste at the Copa America, where they are the holders – along with being the reigning World Cup champions.

Argentina face Canada in the tournament opener next Thursday.

The Copa America goes for right around a month, with the final on the fourteenth of July.

Therefore, Martinez will certainly be preoccupied with his national team duty.

Nevertheless, the Gazzetta report, the Inter captain should be able to sign his new contract whilst with the national team.

Everything is ready, and Martinez should sign on the dotted line soon. Then will come the official announcement.

The Gazzetta anticipate that Inter will officially announce a new contract until the end of June 2029 for Martinez by the end of the current month.

Martinez is set to earn around €9 million net per season plus add-ons, the newspaper report.