Complete 2024 schedule for Las Vegas Raiders
The NFL has officially announced the complete schedule for the 2024-2025 season. The Raiders will face the AFC North and the NFC South this season, making the road to the playoffs even more challenging than ever.
They will also be on primetime twice this season after a strong finish to the 2023 season. It’s the least amount of primetime games in recent memory for the Raiders as the schedule makers were clearly worried about how competitive the Raiders would be late in the season.
So without further ado, here is the complete schedule for the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 9
at
1:05 PM PST
2
Sept. 15
at
10:00 AM PST
3
Sept. 22
vs
1:05 PM PST
4
Sept. 29
vs
1:25 PM PST
5
Oct. 6
at
1:05 PM PST
6
Oct. 13
vs
1:05 PM PST
7
Oct. 20
at
1:05 PM PST
8
Oct. 27
vs
1:25 PM PST
9
Nov. 3
at
10:00 AM PST
10
BYE
11
Nov. 17
at
10:00 AM PDT
12
Nov. 24
vs
Denver Broncos
1:05 PM PST
13
Nov. 29
at
Kansas City Chiefs
12:00 PM PST*
14
Dec. 8
at
10:00 AM PST
15
Dec. 16
vs.
5:30 PM PST*
16
Dec. 22
vs.
1:25 PM PST
17
Dec. 29
at
10:00 AM PST
18
TBD
vs.
Los Angeles Chargers
TBD
*prime-time game