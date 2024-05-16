Advertisement
Complete 2024 schedule for Las Vegas Raiders

marcus mosher
·1 min read

The NFL has officially announced the complete schedule for the 2024-2025 season. The Raiders will face the AFC North and the NFC South this season, making the road to the playoffs even more challenging than ever.

They will also be on primetime twice this season after a strong finish to the 2023 season. It’s the least amount of primetime games in recent memory for the Raiders as the schedule makers were clearly worried about how competitive the Raiders would be late in the season.

So without further ado, here is the complete schedule for the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 9

at

Los Angeles Chargers

1:05 PM PST

2

Sept. 15

at

Baltimore Ravens

10:00 AM PST

3

Sept. 22

vs

Carolina Panthers

1:05 PM PST

4

Sept. 29

vs

Cleveland Browns

1:25 PM PST

5

Oct. 6

at

Denver Broncos

1:05 PM PST

6

Oct. 13

vs

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:05 PM PST

7

Oct. 20

at

Los Angeles Rams

1:05 PM PST

8

Oct. 27

vs

Kansas City Chiefs

1:25 PM PST

9

Nov. 3

at

Cincinnati Bengals

10:00 AM PST

10

BYE

11

Nov. 17

at

Miami Dolphins

10:00 AM PDT

12

Nov. 24

vs

Denver Broncos

1:05 PM PST

13

Nov. 29

at

Kansas City Chiefs

12:00 PM PST*

14

Dec. 8

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10:00 AM PST

15

Dec. 16

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

5:30 PM PST*

16

Dec. 22

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:25 PM PST

17

Dec. 29

at

New Orleans Saints

10:00 AM PST

18

TBD

vs.

Los Angeles Chargers

TBD

*prime-time game

