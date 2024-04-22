Complete 2024 NFL draft order chart with trade values

Welcome to Draft Week, which is the busiest of the year in our business. Starting on Thursday night, all 32 NFL teams will be competing to select the top college prospects around the country.

As for the Seahawks, they hold seven picks total:

Round 1: pick No. 16

Round 2: none

Round 3: pick No. 81

Round 4: pick Nos. 102 and 118

Round 5: none

Round 6: pick Nos. 179 and 192

Round 7: pick No. 235

Here’s the complete 2024 NFL draft order with trade values for all 257 picks.

