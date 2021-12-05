Complete 2021-2022 Big Ten bowl schedule
After speculating and predicting, then tearing it all up and doing the same week after week, we finally know where every Big Ten team will go bowling, Ohio State included.
All told there are nine teams from the conference that made it into the postseason. Three of those teams are in a New Year’s Six bowl game, with one of those making the College Football Playoff (Michigan). It was a fantastic year again in the heartland, and now we get to sit back and begin watching bowl games.
It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. And don’t come at me with there being too many bowl games. How can you argue with more American football coming to you on your television set or streaming device near you?
For the Big Ten, the first matchup occurs on December 28 with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and the last one begins on January 1 with Ohio State in the “Granddaddy of them all.” The games for the conference will go as far as Michigan’s plight takes it in the CFP.
Here’s the complete Big Ten bowl schedule for 2021-2022. Get ready for tree trimming, champagne, and football through the holiday season.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Bowl Matchup: Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)
Pinstripe Bowl
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Matchup: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Matchup: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Matchup: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)
Outback Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Matchup: Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)
Citrus Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls for the Big Ten
Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Matchup: Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Details
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Matchup: Michigan State (10-2) vs Pitt (11-2)
NEXT … College Football Playoff Matchups
Capital One Orange Bowl
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (2) vs. CFP (3)
Bowl Matchup: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (1) vs. CFP (4)
Bowl Projection: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)
