Complete 2019-20 college football bowl schedule: Matchup dates and odds for every game

It’s December, which means it’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: college football bowl season! The college football regular season might be over, but the FBS bowl season will keep NCAAF bettors well-fed during the winter holidays. The main course will be the two games in the College Football Playoff involving LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, but there are 37 other bowl games to whet your appetite for college football betting action.

Here’s a quick look at all the matchups, dates, times, locations, betting odds for all the bowl games:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DEC. 20

MAKERS WANTED BAHAMAS BOWL

Buffalo Bulls vs Charlotte 49ers

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Time/TV: 2:00 PM ET, ESPN

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE FRISCO BOWL

Utah State Aggies vs Kent State Golden Flashes

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ESPN2

DEC. 21

NEW MEXICO BOWL

Central Michigan Chippewas vs San Diego State Aztecs

Location: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Time/TV: 2 PM ET, ESPN

CURE BOWL

Liberty Flames vs Georgia Southern Eagles

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Time/TV: 2:30 PM ET, CBS Sports Network

CHERIBUNDI BOCA RATON BOWL

Southern Methodist Mustangs vs Florida Atlantic Owls

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ABC

CAMELLIA BOWL

Florida International vs Arkansas State Red Wolves

Location: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Time/TV: 5:30 PM ET, ESPN

MITSUBISHI MOTORS LAS VEGAS BOWL

(19) Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ABC

R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL

(20) Appalachian State Mountaineers vs UAB Blazers

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Time/TV: 9 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 23

BAD BOY MOWERS GASPARILLA BOWL

Story continues

UCF Knights vs Marshall Thundering Herd

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time/TV: 2:30 PM ET, ESPN

SOFI HAWAII BOWL

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs BYU Cougars

Location: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii

Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 26

WALK-ON’S INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Miami Hurricanes

Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Time/TV: 4 PM ET, ESPN

QUICK LANE BOWL

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Eastern Michigan Eagles

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 27

MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Temple Owls

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Time/TV: Noon ET, ESPN

NEW ERA PINSTRIPE BOWL

Michigan State Spartans vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York, New York

Time/TV: 3:20 PM ET, ESPN

ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR TEXAS BOWL

(25) Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Time/TV: 6:45 PM ET, ESPN

SAN DIEGO COUNTY CREDIT UNION HOLIDAY BOWL

(22) USC Trojans vs (16) Iowa Hawkeyes

Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California

Time/TV: 8 PM ET, Fox Sports 1

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

Air Force Falcons vs Washington State Cougars

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Time/TV: 10:15 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 28

CAMPING WORLD BOWL

(15) Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Time/TV: Noon ET, ABC

GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

(17) Memphis Tigers vs (10) Penn State Nittany Lions

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time/TV: Noon ET, ESPN

CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL

(4) Oklahoma Sooners vs (1) LSU Tigers

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Time/TV: 4 PM ET, ESPN

PLAYSTATION FIESTA BOWL

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs (3) Clemson Tigers

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 30

SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Western Michigan Broncos

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dalla, Texas

Time/TV: 12:30 PM ET, ESPN

FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE MUSIC CITY BOWL

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Louisville Cardinals

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Time/TV: 4 PM ET, ESPN

REDBOX BOWL

California Golden Bears vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Time/TV: 4 PM ET, Fox

CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL

(9) Florida Gators vs (24) Virginia Cavaliers

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Time/TV: 8 PM ET, ESPN

DEC. 31

BELK BOWL

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Kentucky Wildcats

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time/TV: Noon ET, ESPN

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL

Florida State Seminoles vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Time/TV: 2 PM ET, CBS

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL

(23) Navy Midshipmen vs Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Time/TV: 3:45 PM ET, ESPN

NOVA HOME LOANS ARIZONA BOWL

Wyoming Cowboys vs Georgia State Panthers

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Time/TV: 4:30 PM ET, CBS Sports Network

VALERO ALAMO BOWL

(11) Utah Utes vs Texas Longhorns

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ESPN

JAN. 1

VRBO CITRUS BOWL

(14) Michigan Wolverines vs (13) Alabama Crimson Tide

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Time/TV: 1 PM ET, ABC

OUTBACK BOWL

(18) Minnesota Golden Gophers vs (12) Auburn Tigers

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time/TV: 1 PM ET, ESPN

ROSE BOWL PRESENTED BY NORTHWESTERN MUTAL

(8) Wisconsin Badgers vs (6) Oregon Ducks

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Time/TV: 5 PM ET, ESPN

ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL

(7) Baylor Bears vs (5) Georgia Bulldogs

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Time/TV: 8:45 PM ET, ESPN

JAN. 2

TICKETSMARTER BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Boston College Eagles vs (21) Cincinnati Bearcats

Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Time/TV: 3 PM ET, ESPN

TAXSLAYER GATORBOWL

Indiana Hoosiers vs Tennessee Volunteers

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Time/TV: 7 PM ET, ESPN

JAN. 3

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Ohio Bobcats vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, ESPN

JAN. 4

LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs Tulane Green Wave

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Time/TV: 11:30 AM ET, ESPN

JAN. 6

LENDINGTREE BOWL

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Miami (OH) RedHawks

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ESPN