Complaint against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner dismissed after independent investigation

Christian Horner will continue in his role as Red Bull Racing's team principal after a complaint against him was dismissed. (Photo by Philippe Nanchino/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Christian Horner is set to remain in his post as Red Bull Racing’s team principal.

The longtime boss of the team had been the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a female employee. However, Red Bull said Wednesday that the complaint had been dismissed and Horner will be with the team when the 2024 Formula 1 season begins on Thursday in Bahrain.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” Red Bull said in a statement. “The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The publicly unspecified allegations against Horner had hung over Red Bull and Formula 1 in the weeks leading up to the season. Both Ford — Red Bull’s incoming engine partner in 2026 — and F1 itself had asked for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible. Horner had denied the allegations.

Horner is perhaps the most well-known team principal in Formula 1 thanks to his prominent role in every season of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” and his marriage to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. He attended preseason testing in Bahrain last week in his usual capacity.

Horner has been Red Bull Racing’s team principal since 2005 and the team has become one of the best in Formula 1 during his tenure. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is aiming for a fourth consecutive world championship in 2024 after he won 19 of 22 races in 2023 during the most dominant season in F1 history.

Red Bull is looking for its third consecutive constructor’s championship and its seventh overall. Sebastian Vettel won four straight world titles and Red Bull won four consecutive constructor’s championships from 2010-2013.