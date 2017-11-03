What we complain about when we complain about Gabe Kapler

Gabe Kapler was introduced as the new Phillies manager at a press conference yesterday. What has spun out of it suggests to me that he’s not likely to get a fair shake with the Philly media or, quite possibly, the national media. To understand why, let’s go back a bit.

Kapler was considered a pretty thoughtful guy for a ballplayer, always good for a bit more than the usual “play ’em one game at a time” cliches. In the middle of his career he retired, managed in the minors for a season, un-retired and came back to play more. Not a typical thing for a player to do, that’s for sure, but the Red Sox figured he was ready for it at the time. No one has ever doubted the guy’s brains or ambition.

Kapler has always been known as a physical fitness nut. After his playing career ended he worked in media and started his own personal fitness/lifestyle blog. He’d write about some serious things, such as this excellent take about what leads a player to take PEDs. Sometimes he’d write somewhat frivolous things, most famously about how nude sunbathing is great for you because one’s testicles are GREAT absorbers of vitamin D. He tended to take a tongue-in-cheek approach to that kind of stuff, though, winking at the reader a bit. He was having fun with it.

It wasn’t all just nude sunbathing, of course. Kapler worked as a broadcaster and then spent several years as the Dodgers Director of Player Development. The farm system has certainly produced great talent on his watch. Taking that job, succeeding at it and, later, interviewing to be Don Mattingly’s successor as Dodgers manager show that he was committed to the game.

Kapler didn’t get the Dodgers managerial job despite initially being considered the favorite by the brass. This was partially because Dave Roberts proved to be a much stronger candidate than some expected (and, in hindsight, the right choice). It has likewise since been suggested that, even if he was a favorite of the brass, Kapler wasn’t uniformly loved by Dodgers players and that he could be polarizing. It was also reported earlier this year that that his one-time employee, Nick Francona, filed a complaint alleging that Kapler pushed him out after Francona, a military veteran, reached out to a veteran aid agency, which Kapler allegedly took as a sign of Francona’s unfitness for his job. The allegations, if accurate, reflect poorly on Kapler to say the least.