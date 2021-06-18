Compiling an all-Big Ten team to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes

The age-old question: who is ever going to defeat Ohio State and change their run of consecutive conference titles.

The Wisconsin Badgers had two good shots at it recently, losing by six in 2017 and leading the Buckeyes by three scores in 2019. But Ryan Day’s program is on a tear, and the odds say 2021 won’t be the year they give up the crown.

So I’m here to pose and answer a critical question: Is there an all-Big Ten team that could take the field with Ohio State and finish on top?

Here is what my squad would look like (taking position groups, not individual players, from each school’s roster):

List

5 BIG thoughts on the movement towards a 12-team College Football Playoff

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern)

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Let's be real, he's the best coach in the conference not named Ryan Day. Paul Chryst is close and would've been my second choice, but what Fitzgerald is able to do with limited talent is flat-out remarkable. He would have this roster (listed below) ready and hungry to defeat the vaunted Buckeyes.

Defensive coordinator: Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin)

Credit: MARK HOFFMAN

No explanation needed.

Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The best quarterback in the conference returns after missing much of last season due to a torn ACL. Given health, he's the best, most dynamic and most explosive option to test Ohio State's defense. I pray he's healthy come September, because he'll be a sight to see this season.

Running back: Jalen Berger, Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I'm picking position groups at each school here, so a Berger--Tyler Goodson duo wasn't possible. Honestly, this one was tough for me because there are better single options than Berger out there (Mohamed Ibrahim, Tyler Goodson). So I wanted a duo, a one-two punch that can each come in and attack a defense. On this offense, I'm looking for depth, explosiveness and big-play ability. Berger and Mellusi have all of that and would create a dynamic backfield behind Penix Jr.

Story continues

Wide receiver: Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington (Penn State)

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

I wanted either Jahan Dotson or David Bell on my football team. So the duo of Dotson and Parker Washington, arguably two of the conference's ten-best receivers, works well enough. I get explosiveness, dependability and a combined 88 catches, 1373 yards and 14 touchdowns from the 2020 season. That combo will play quite well with Penix Jr. throwing them the football.

Tight end: Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL talent, tremendous blocker, great route-runner, great hands, athletic, dependable, etc. The list goes on and on. Adding a tight end like Ferguson to this offense gives it a massive boost in both the rushing and receiving game. There's not a better option in the conference to catch touchdowns and pave lanes for running backs. We'll see him on Sundays in the near future.

Offensive line: Wisconsin

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Next question.

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyler Upshaw (Michigan)

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues on defense against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Credit: Anntaninna Biondo-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Aidan Hutchinson and Tyler Upshaw represent the perfect defensive end duo for my defense. Their experienced, talented (Hutchinson will be playing on Sundays) and know a thing or two about playing the Buckeyes.

Nose tackle: P.J. Mustipher (Penn State)

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Athlon Sports Third-Team All-Big Ten defensive lineman gives the defensive line the size and tackling ability to help plug gaps for Jim Leonhard's defense. His 86 career tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss and numerous quarterback pressures gives the interior defensive line all it needs at the position.

Outside linebacker: Nick Herbig, Noah Burks (Wisconsin)

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

To be honest, I didn't know which direction to go here. What I did know: in Jim Leonhard's scheme, Herbig and Burks are a solid 1-2 punch at the position. Herbig is poised for a breakout sophomore campaign and has game-changing ability, Burks is a solid veteran and there are numerous other names to come in and contribute. (T.J. Bollers, Spencer Lytle, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt, etc.)

Inside linebacker: Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal (Wisconsin)

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) celebrates his third down tackle that stopped a Minnesota Golden Gophers advance during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Next question.

Cornerback: Tiawan Mullen, Reese Taylor (Indiana)

Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen, left, and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald block a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

You want to see something impressive? Look at Tiawan Mullen's 2020 campaign. 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. All in only eight games. Pair him with another experienced corner in Reese Taylor and you have a pretty lethal duo. Indiana's secondary put up out-of-this-world turnover numbers last season. They represent the perfect unit to put out on the field in this imaginary game.

Safety: Brandon Joseph, Bryce Jackson (Northwestern)

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) gestures after intercepting against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

I will gladly round out the defense with the conference's best safety in Brandon Joseph. The secondary as a whole is an experienced and talented group that can ballhawk with the best of them. Should be a solid match for Ohio State's unworldly wide receiver talent.

Special teams

Nov 14, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) leaps over Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Kerby Joseph (25) during a kickoff return during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Charles Campbell (Indiana) Punter: Tory Taylor (Iowa) Kick returner: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers) Punt returner: Charlie Jones (Iowa)

The Verdict

Do I think this team can beat Ohio State in one game on a neutral site? I have no idea. The talent is there all around the field, especially in the spots you need to defeat the Buckeyes. But it's Ohio State, and I'd be wrong to say this would be a sure win. It was worth the effort, though.

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1