Competitive loss against Kentucky keeps UNC pat in latest Power 36 rankings

The UNC men’s basketball team picked up its first signature win of its season back in late November, building a large lead against Tennessee before the Volunteers charged back late.

The Tar Heels came close to nabbing a second over the weekend, taking on Kentucky in the State Farm classic, but timely mistakes and a horrible game on the offensive glass doomed them.

UNC’s won the games it’s needed to, with comfortable results against Radford, Lehigh, UC-Riverside and Northern Iowa. Carolina survived a scare against Florida State, but previously took down solid SEC opponents in Arkansas and Tennessee.

In college basketball correspondent Andy Katz’ latest Power 36 rankings, which rank his personal best 36 teams in the sport, Carolina remained at 10th.

Even with three losses, UNC remains higher on this list because those opponents are/were ranked (Villanova, UConn, Kentucky), plus UNC led at some point in each game.

The Tar Heels could find themselves a bit higher in the next set of rankings – as long as they beat undefeated Oklahoma on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Jumpman Invitational. A loss to the Sooners, however, could drop Carolina further down next week’s Power 36.

