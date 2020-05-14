Competitive golf resumes... but without fans it is a strange and eerie experience

A handout photo made available by the KLPGA of Kim Min-ji (L) of South Korea wearing a protective face mask as she talks with her caddy during the first round of the KLPGA Championship golf tournament at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, 14 May 2020. The tournament, Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association's (KLPGA) first major of the season, is running from 14 until 17 May 2020 under strict health measures amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic - Shutterstock

After eight weeks and three days, golf finally resumed on a major tour on Thursday with the first round of the KLPGA Championship near Seoul. If this is what the sport has to look forward to in these new fanless months, then viewers should prepare to bring their own atmosphere into the living room.

Birdsong could be heard across the broadcast - which in the UK came via a stream from Canada - but otherwise there was an eerie quiet as ball hit fairways, greens and the back of the hole. But with an almost £2m prize fund and winner’s cheque of more than £150,000, silence will indeed be golden for the victor on Sunday.

Away from the majors and biggest team events, golf never is the liveliest sport, but it will be come immediately apparent to any regular observer than without even a merest ripple of applause or the barest murmur of a cheer it does not feel the same. Neither does it look the same.

South Korean golfer Lee Bo-mee (C) reacts with Lee So-young (2nd L) in the 18th green after finishing the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, northeast of Seoul, on May 14, 2020. - Leading professional golfers returned to competitive action for the first time in months after the coronavirus shutdown when three of the world's top 10 women tee off in South Korea on May 14 - AFP

A few of the players wore masks and it was noticeable that, by and large, they were pulling their own clubs from the bags as their caddies - all of whom were reported to have worn masks - tried to obey social distancing. However, on this evidence, it is simply unfeasible to expect the two-metre gap to last for the full 18 holes. And wait until the players reach the tension of Sunday, when they will increasingly rely on their compadres.

The safety procedures at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, 20 miles north of the South Korean capital, include temperature checks and high-tech sanitisers that require the players to walk through a device beaming UV light on their way to the range. Players must eat their lunch alone, with each of the solitary seats at the tables facing in one direction, while the media’s desks are in the open air.

Despite a recent spike in infections in a country that has been hailed as one of the benchmark-setters in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, no testing at the course is deemed necessary.

Korea had yet to feature a tournament all year, so the full starting sheet was no surprise and with three members of the world’s top 10 in attendance, there can be no doubt that this is a serious event, although none of that trio figured on the first day leaderboard. World No 3 Park Sung-hyun, the two-time major winner, was dismayed with her putting but vowed to bounce back from her 73.

Instead, Bae Seon-woo, Kim Char-young and Hyun Se-lin lead the way after shooting five-under 67s. Of these, Bae, the world No 33 is the best known. The 26-year-old won the last tournament she played, but that happened to be in December.

Bae’s victory in the JLPGA Tour Championship in Miyasaki earned her a berth in August’s Women’s British Open at Royal Troon and she will dream of emulating fellow Japanese Tour player, Hinako Shibuno who stunned the golf world at Woburn last year.

The LPGA Tour resumes in mid-July and they are increasingly confident the Troon major will go ahead, albeit behind closed doors. Bae will hope to build on this early form, made all the more commendable by the fact she was in quarantine for 14 days before last Friday after travelling across from her home in Japan.

After a bogeyless round featuring five birdies, she explained her joy at returning to her profession. “Now that I am back playing a tournament, I feel alive,” she told the Yonhap News Agency. "I scored better than I expected and I think it helped me that I didn't put any pressure on myself. But if an opportunity to win the title comes up, I will pounce on it."