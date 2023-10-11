Competition fuels Williams Field QB Kody Guy, RB Dylan Lee, WR Cameron Cooke

When Gilbert Williams Field lines up against Gilbert Highland on Friday night, it will have to be ready for one of the toughest, unforgiving defenses in Arizona high school football.

But that doesn't change the plan.

It's still junior Kody Guy at quarterback searching for playmakers in space. He's got two of the best in running back Dylan Lee and wide receiver Cameron Cooke. They've become Williams Field's Big 3 on offense in a season of renovation under coach Steve Campbell, who has opened up a new playbook with more balance.

It's no longer run, run run, pound and ground for the Black Hawks (5-1), who will try to elevate themselves for a good spot in the 6A playoffs in a month.

Coach Steve Campbell knows Highland likes to keep it a low-scoring game.

"We need to be patient on offense as a coaching staff as far as calling plays," he said. "We've got to stay on schedule on offense, and we have to make sure we're aligned correctly on defense. That's what we've been talking about. That's the way it's going to be for the rest of our season. There's not an easy game on there."

Williams Field (5-1) isn't thinking about getting into the Open, although there is an outside shot of making it. After this week, it has Gilbert Perry, American Leadership Queen Creek and 5A Gilbert Higley, before starting the playoffs. They're all big games. But of the bunch, only ALA Queen Creek is currently ranked among the AIA's Open eight at No. 5.

Highland (4-2), wanting to be part of the Open the last three years, only to miss out by a spot and then winning the 6A title the last two years and finishing runner-up in 2020, is six spots outside the Open. But the Hawks play ALA Queen Creek next week.

"You knew they (ALA Queen Creek) were good," Campbell said. "They're stacking regions now. We're in one of the stacked regions."

The 6A East Valley comprises of Highland, Williams Field, Queen Creek, ALA Queen Creek and Mesa Red Mountain.

Williams Field's only loss was to Red Mountain, 40-21, on Sept. 22.

The Black Hawks are shaped by a more open offense with Guy (6-foot-2, 197 pounds), the son of Arizona Rattlers coach Kevin Guy, completing 67 of 109 passes for 980 yards and 11 TDs with eight interceptions.

Lee, 6-1, 202, a senior, is averaging 7.7 yards on 94 carries. He has 725 yards and 11 TDs rushing. He has 12 catches for 108 yards and a score.

Cooke, 5-9, 165 pounds, a senior, leads the team with 27 catches for 469 yards and four TDs.

"It's a lot more balanced," Lee said of the offense. "We've got a new playbook in. We get athletes in space. We've got good guys, good receivers, great guys up front. The quarterbacks do amazing."

Guy is the regular quarterback, but he is pushed each day in practice by junior Xavier Buckles, who has an almost identical QB rating as Guy at 109.9. Buckles has completed 20 of 34 passes for 320 yards and two TDs and has run for a TD, which came in the final minute of the Brophy Prep game, when he drove the Black Hawks 90 yards for a 35-34 win in the season opener. Guy was knocked out of the game with an injury, before Buckles took over.

Guy returned the next week and has not given up the job.

"Kody has taken the majority of the reps," Campbell said. "In the spring, I wanted to make it a one-quarterback decision. We did. Buckles said, 'Coach, I'm going to stay around and compete.' He's done nothing but continue to push, which is good. This is good for Kody.

"We're not in a platoon situation at quarterback. But we're in a situation where Buckles comes in and Kody gets to see it from the sidelines. They play off of each other pretty well. That development has come because every day they're on each other's heels. That was our goal in the offseason. We sat down all those guys, and said, 'Look, if you're not ready to compete, then you can't be here, because we will find guys to compete.' "

Guy loves the competition. And he respects Buckles.

"Me and him are guys," Guy said. "He's my friend. And he's a great quarterback."

Cooke likes the dynamics of this offense, and realizes the challenge ahead facing a fast, aggressive defense led by cousins Kody and Kash Cullimore.

"We run more of an RPO offense (run/pass option)," Cooke said. "We've got a good supporting cast. Highland has a very good defense, one of the best defenses in the state. Good linebackers, good defensive backs. A good line coming. We're just looking to get out in space and do our thing."

