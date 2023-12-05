Competition Committee is reviewing the quarterback push play

It might be wise to enjoy it while it lasts.

Per a league source, the Competition Committee is currently reviewing the quarterback push play.

PFT explained over the weekend that the league has been monitoring the play. Per the source, "numerous clubs have asked about it, and the conversation will continue into the offseason."

The source also says that the Commissioner "has expressed no opinion" on the play. Ultimately, the Commissioner technically doesn't have a vote. And while he can try to twist arms, there's nothing he can do if at least nine owners want to keep it around.

This year, roughly 18 teams have used some form of the play. Only the Eagles have perfected it.

There was discussion about the play in the 2023 offseason. No action was taken.

However it goes, a final and permanent decision is needed. If it's going to be permitted, teams need to factor that into their roster-construction decisions moving forward. Players who can rush the play, and who potentially can stop it, will have added value if the play survives.