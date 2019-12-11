Competition committee chair Rich McKay acknowledges 'angst' around pass interference review

There is perhaps one constant this NFL season: the frustration of fans, players, coaches, and even team owners over the inconsistency in officiating, particularly when it comes to pass interference.

Heck there were at least three PI controversies last Sunday: Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was irate after a questionable pass-interference review set up the New York Jets for the game-winning field goal; New Orleans Saints fans were angry anew after a non-PI call against the San Francisco 49ers; and somehow officials in the Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots didn’t call PI on this play:

Officials did not flag Chiefs' DB Kendall Fuller for pass interference on this play. (AP/Elise Amendola)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was critical of the PI mess at an event earlier this month, with commissioner Roger Goodell in the audience.

On Wednesday at the NFL’s winter meetings, competition committee chair Rich McKay was asked about this year’s new rule allowing teams to challenge pass interference calls and whether it will survive beyond this year.

“It will definitely be a point of discussion from everybody’s perspective,” McKay said, via NFL.com. McKay said the competition committee will look at every review after the season.

“Let’s wait and see,” he said. “No question there has been angst. I’ve felt the angst in our team [McKay is also the Atlanta Falcons president and CEO]. I’ve felt the angst in others.”

The league’s head of football operations, Troy Vincent, discussed potential changes to the replay process, including the possibility of a sky judge and said, “Everything’s on the table.”

More from Yahoo Sports: