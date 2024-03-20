Competition Committee, Bills propose slightly different tweaks to emergency quarterback rule

After the 49ers ran out of healthy quarterbacks in the 2022 NFC Championship, the NFL resurrected the emergency quarterback rule. The requirement that the game-day third quarterback must come from the active roster, however, kept teams from fully embracing it.

This year, both the Bills and the Competition Committee have proposed a modification to the emergency quarterback rule that, if passed, will not require him to be on the 53-man roster.

The Bills have proposed allowing teams to elevate a quarterback from the practice squad. Buffalo's proposal would operate independently of the two standard practice-squad elevations. There would be no limit to the number of times a practice-squad player is elevated to serve as the emergency quarterback.

The Competition Committee's proposal also allows the emergency quarterback to come from the practice squad. However, he would be one of the two standard elevations, not a third elevation. The number of elevations for the emergency quarterback would be unlimited.

Neither proposal addresses the other problem with the current rule. The emergency quarterback may play only if the other two aren't available, due to injury or ejection. Previously, the emergency quarterback could enter and exit the game at will in the fourth quarter. If he entered prior to the fourth quarter, the other two quarterbacks could not return.

If every team is permitted to elevate a third quarterback from the practice squad, why not let the third quarterback play in the game without restriction? If every team will have the ability to elevate a game-day third quarterback from the practice squad, why not let him play at will?