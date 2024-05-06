Competition comes naturally for Seahawks OL Satao Laumea

Perhaps the defining mantra of Pete Carroll is “always compete.” It defined his Seattle Seahawks to the point it practically became ingrained in the organization’s genetic code. While Carroll may no longer be calling the shots in Seattle, it is unfathomable to think his emphasis on competition is going away any time soon.

This is a good sign for rookie offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, who has a unique understanding of what it means to compete. For Laumea, competition practically raised him… literally.

If competition is the nature of the Seahawks organization, then Laumea was nurtured in an environment that bred it. Don’t believe me? You can read for yourself in the tweet below.

#Seahawks 6th-rd pick Sataoa Laumea? VERY competitive. He's 1 of 10 children, age 36 to 21. “Shoot, getting food was competitive,” he said today. “Eating cereal, they’d be finishing the box before I even grabbed my bowl and spoon. It was very competitive.” https://t.co/W9lS8Vo9Lq — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 27, 2024

Laumea was a four-year starter at Utah, which has arguably been one of the most overlooked programs in college football for a while now. The Utes are always defined by their physicality and toughness. I have no doubt Laumea will bring this to Seattle.

To start out, Laumea saw most of his snaps at left guard during rookie minicamp.

More Seahawks Wire stories

4 moves the Seahawks can make to create more 2024 cap space

One advanced stat to know for each Seahawks 2024 draft pick

Seahawks updated 90-man roster by jersey number with UDFAs

Seahawks 53-man roster projection following the 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire