Competing in Olympics 'breathtaking' for Methuen's Salmons

Aug. 13—As she arrived in Tokyo for this summer's Olympic Games, Methuen's Regina Salmons didn't know what to expect.

Would she be treated to the true Olympic experience, or would the lingering COVID-19 pandemic rob her and thousands of other athletes of the iconic moment?

"With COVID, I tried not to have too many expectations going in," she said. "I was just so grateful it wasn't cancelled.

"But, from the moment I arrived in Tokyo, it really did exceed my wildest expectations. The Japanese did such an incredible job. It was so beautiful, clean, and I felt so safe and welcome. The whole experience was really breathtaking."

The 6-foot-1 Salmons was one of nine athletes — eight rowers and one coxswain — who competed for Team USA in the "Women's 8" rowing event at the Olympic Games.

"I've been an athlete my whole life, but the Olympics were never quite on my radar until I graduated college," said Salmons. "I always wanted to just be an athlete for as long as I could. I love competing and going out there and seeing what my body can do. Representing the USA has been an honor of a lifetime."

Salmons just missed the medal stand. Her Women's 8 team finished fourth in 6:02.78, just behind China (6:01.21) for bronze.

"It was absolute heartbreak to come so close," she said. "You train your whole life, essentially, and then it comes down to a second over a six-minute race. It went by in a blink of an eye. We fought all the way down the course all the way to the end. I'm so proud because we gave it everything we had, and left it all out there on the water."

BECOMING AN OLYMPIAN

Sports were always a passion for Salmons, from soccer to skiing and swimming.

But it was when she discovered rowing that she fell in love.

Salmons excelled while at the Derryfield School (Manchester, N.H.), then at the University of Pennsylvania (class of 2018) where she was a second-team College Rowing Coaches Association All-American.

"I made my first Team USA national team (U23) in 2016 and we brought home gold," said Salmons. "I remember seeing the girls who went to Rio (the 2016 Olympics). I was just so in awe of them, but also thinking that they looked just like me."

While Salmons became a fixture on the national team, making the Olympic team was a marathon.

"We had a month-long selection process consisting of a three-race regatta, a fitness test on the ergometer, then we essentially did 38 mini-races in a week-long period," said the 6-foot-1 Salmons, a life-long Methuen resident. "At the end of it, the coach took the final 13 of us and told us we had made it. Everyone started crying, but I just couldn't stop smiling."

"(COVID) affected us more than I could ever tell you. Doing the Olympic year and selection process twice was so hard. We were unable to train with our teammates and work out situations. So, with all of the anxiety and problems COVID created, we really made the most of the hand we were dealt."

OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE

Salmons and the rest of Team USA Rowing arrived in Tokyo on July 15. The rowing competition began on July 23.

"We didn't get to leave the Olympic Village, but inside the dining hall and the dorms and the little activity area were really great!" she said. "A tradition I didn't even know about until I got to Tokyo was trading pins. You are given USA pins with your gear and then go around and trade them with other countries. It's such a great way to meet athletes from around the world and start a conversation.

"I met refugees, people from small places like Palau and Bermuda, famous athletes on the US team and everyone in between. It's really awesome to remember that the Olympics isn't just about winning medals or even the sports themselves. It's about the world coming together for something bigger."

Salmons isn't done with the Olympics. She will continue to train full-time, as she focuses on her next big goal.

"The plan right now — knock on wood — is to keep training for Paris 2024," she said. "Rowers peak physically in their late 20s, and I'm feel hungry for more. I already feel so grateful to have been a part of Team USA. I'd be honored to do it again."

A COVID scare for rowing squad

In March of 2020, about a third of Olympic rower Regina Salmons' training group tested positive for COVID-19, a week before selection for the Olympic team was scheduled to begin.

"The first two weeks where I quarantined by myself were tough," she said. "I had never been totally alone for that long before, without seeing friends, family or teammates in my life. To go from (Olympic selection) to being totally alone and all of a sudden and having no goal was really rough. It took me a while to deal with it and regroup.

"Every day I (used an indoor rowing machine) by myself in our living room for three hours. Two or three days a week I could use my single (boat). It really tested how much I wanted it. It made me hungrier."