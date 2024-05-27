Who is competing at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is just days away, with players from around the world gearing up to tee off at the Lancaster Country Club.

The top female golfers in the world will be competing in the premiere event from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2. These are the golfers slated to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open:

Casandra Alexander – South Africa

Na Rin An – Republic of Korea

Aditi Ashok – India

Pia Babnik – Slovenia

Celine Borge – Norway

Celine Boutier – France

Ashleigh Buhai – South Africa

Ssu-Chia Cheng – Chinese Taipei

Hye-Jin Choi – Republic of Korea

In Gee Chun – Republic of Korea

Carlota Coganda – Spain

Allisen Corpuz – United States

Lauren Coughlin – United States

Gemma Dryburgh – Scotland

Jodi Ewart Shadoff – England

Ally Ewing – United States

Isabella Fierro – Mexico

Alexandra Forserling – Germany

Saiki Fujita – Japan

Ayaka Furue – Japan

Isi Gabsa – Germany

Mariel Galdiano – United States

Sofia Garcia – Paraguay

Amelia Garvey – New Zealand

Kristen Gillman – United States

Linn Grant – Sweden

Hannah Green – Australia

Georgia Hall – England

Nasa Hataoka – Japan

Brooke Henderson – Canada

Esther Henseleit – Germany

Wei-Ling Hsu – Chinese Taipei

Charley Hull – England

Jin Hee Im – Republic of Korea

Mone Inami – Japan

Caroline Inglis – Unites States

Chisato Iwai – Japan

Akie Iwai – Japan

Jiwon Jeon – Republic of Korea

Soo Bin (Alicia) Joo – Republic of Korea

Ariya Jutanugarn – Thailand

Moriya Jutanugarn – Thailand

Sora Kamiya – Japan

Danielle Kang – United States

Kim Kaufman – United States

Yui Kawamoto – Japan

Sarah Kemp – Australia

Megan Khang – United States

Hyo Joo Kim – Republic of Korea

Sei Young Kim – Republic of Korea

A Lim Kim – Republic of Korea

Min Byeol Kim – Republic of Korea

Su Ji Kim – Republic of Korea

Ayako Kimura – Japan

Cheyenne Knight – United States

Lydia Ko – New Zealand

Jin Young Ko – Republic of Korea

Sakura Koiwai – Japan

Nelly Korda – United States

Jennifer Kupcho – United States

Stephanie Kyriacou – Australia

Agathe Laisne – France

Brittany Lang – United States

Maude Leblanc – Canada

So Mi Lee – Republic of Korea

Minjee Lee – Australia

Andrea Lee – United States

Alison Lee – United States

Mi Hyang Lee – Republic of Korea

Jeongeun Lee – Republic of Korea

Amelia Lewis – United States

Lucy Li – United States

Xiyu Janet Lin – People’s Republic of China

Ruixin Liu – People’s Republic of China

Yan Liu – People’s Republic of China

Gaby Lopez – Mexico

Hsin-Yu Lu – Chinese Taipei

Harriet Lynch – England

Nanna Koerstz Madsen – Denmark

Leona Maguire – Republic of Ireland

Caroline Masson – Germany

Stephanie Meadow – Northern Ireland

Wichanee Meechai – Thailand

Alexa Melton – United States

Sydnee Michaels – United States

Yuka Nii – Japan

Yuna Nishimura – Japan

Yealimi Noh – United States

Anna Nordqvist – Sweden

Ryan O’Toole – United States

Amiyu Ozeki – Japan

Alexa Pano – United States

Kaitlyn Papp Budde – United States

Hyun Kyung Park – Republic of Korea

Emily Kristine Pedersen – Denmark

Sophia Popov – Germany

Jean Reynolds – United States

Rachel Rohanna – United States

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – France

Gabriela Ruffels – Australia

Hae Ran Ryu – Republic of Korea

Madelene Sagstrom – Sweden

Mao Saigo – Japan

Kokona Sakurai – Japan

Yuka Saso – Japan

Sarah Schmelzel – United States

Hinako Shibuno – Japan

Jiyai Shin – Republic of Korea

Jenny Shin – Republic of Korea

Maja Stark – Sweden

Marissa Steen – United States

Lauren Stephenson – United States

Ai Suzuki – Japan

Elizabeth Szokol – United States

Rio Takeda – Japan

Bailey Tardy – United States

Patty Tavatanakit – Thailand

Atthaya Thitikul – Thailand

Lexi Thompson – United States

Pei-Ying Tsai – Chinese Taipei

Mariajo Uribe – Colombia

Alana Uriell – United States

Albane Valenzuela – Switzerland

Savannah Vilaubi – United States

Chanetee Wannasaen – Thailand

Miyu Yamashita – Japan

Amy Yang – Republic of Korea

Ruoning Yin – People’s Republic of China

Angel Yin – United States

Yuri Yoshida – Japan

Madison Young – United States

Arpichaya Yubol – Thailand

Rose Zhang – United States

Amateurs:

Samantha Brown – United States

Adela Cernousek – France

Kimberly Dinh – United States

Aine Donegan – Republic of Ireland

Maisie Filler – United States

Junia Gabasa – Phillippines

Megha Ganne – United States

Chiara Horder – Germany

Huai-Chien (Cindy) Hsu – Chinese Taipei

Sabrina Iqbal – United States

Katie Li – United States

Ingrid Lindblad – Sweden

Keeley Marx – Australia

Catherine Park – United States

Kiara Romero – United States

Megan Schofill – United States

Elina Sinz – United States

Pimpisa Sisutham – Thailand

Caroline Smith – United States

Latanna Stone – United States

Asterisk Talley – United States

Lottie Woad – England

Amelie Zalsman – United States

There are a total of 50 golfers representing the United States at the US Open.

This is the 93rd USGA Championship to be held in Pennsylvania and the 10th U.S. Women’s Open to be held in the Keystone State. The U.S. Women’s Open was hosted at the Lancaster County Club one other time in 2015. Lancaster set a championship attendance record that year with 135,000 spectators.

In Gee Chun won the 2015 competition and she will be back on the Lancaster Country Club course again this year. Allisen Corpuz, who is also competing this year, won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open has a historic $12 million purse, an increase of $1 million from last year’s competition. This is the biggest purse in women’s golf.

