Who is competing at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is just days away, with players from around the world gearing up to tee off at the Lancaster Country Club.
The top female golfers in the world will be competing in the premiere event from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2. These are the golfers slated to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open:
Casandra Alexander – South Africa
Na Rin An – Republic of Korea
Aditi Ashok – India
Pia Babnik – Slovenia
Celine Borge – Norway
Celine Boutier – France
Ashleigh Buhai – South Africa
Ssu-Chia Cheng – Chinese Taipei
Hye-Jin Choi – Republic of Korea
In Gee Chun – Republic of Korea
Carlota Coganda – Spain
Allisen Corpuz – United States
Lauren Coughlin – United States
Gemma Dryburgh – Scotland
Jodi Ewart Shadoff – England
Ally Ewing – United States
Isabella Fierro – Mexico
Alexandra Forserling – Germany
Saiki Fujita – Japan
Ayaka Furue – Japan
Isi Gabsa – Germany
Mariel Galdiano – United States
Sofia Garcia – Paraguay
Amelia Garvey – New Zealand
Kristen Gillman – United States
Linn Grant – Sweden
Hannah Green – Australia
Georgia Hall – England
Nasa Hataoka – Japan
Brooke Henderson – Canada
Esther Henseleit – Germany
Wei-Ling Hsu – Chinese Taipei
Charley Hull – England
Jin Hee Im – Republic of Korea
Mone Inami – Japan
Caroline Inglis – Unites States
Chisato Iwai – Japan
Akie Iwai – Japan
Jiwon Jeon – Republic of Korea
Soo Bin (Alicia) Joo – Republic of Korea
Ariya Jutanugarn – Thailand
Moriya Jutanugarn – Thailand
Sora Kamiya – Japan
Danielle Kang – United States
Kim Kaufman – United States
Yui Kawamoto – Japan
Sarah Kemp – Australia
Megan Khang – United States
Hyo Joo Kim – Republic of Korea
Sei Young Kim – Republic of Korea
A Lim Kim – Republic of Korea
Min Byeol Kim – Republic of Korea
Su Ji Kim – Republic of Korea
Ayako Kimura – Japan
Cheyenne Knight – United States
Lydia Ko – New Zealand
Jin Young Ko – Republic of Korea
Sakura Koiwai – Japan
Nelly Korda – United States
Jennifer Kupcho – United States
Stephanie Kyriacou – Australia
Agathe Laisne – France
Brittany Lang – United States
Maude Leblanc – Canada
So Mi Lee – Republic of Korea
Minjee Lee – Australia
Andrea Lee – United States
Alison Lee – United States
Mi Hyang Lee – Republic of Korea
Jeongeun Lee – Republic of Korea
Amelia Lewis – United States
Lucy Li – United States
Xiyu Janet Lin – People’s Republic of China
Ruixin Liu – People’s Republic of China
Yan Liu – People’s Republic of China
Gaby Lopez – Mexico
Hsin-Yu Lu – Chinese Taipei
Harriet Lynch – England
Nanna Koerstz Madsen – Denmark
Leona Maguire – Republic of Ireland
Caroline Masson – Germany
Stephanie Meadow – Northern Ireland
Wichanee Meechai – Thailand
Alexa Melton – United States
Sydnee Michaels – United States
Yuka Nii – Japan
Yuna Nishimura – Japan
Yealimi Noh – United States
Anna Nordqvist – Sweden
Ryan O’Toole – United States
Amiyu Ozeki – Japan
Alexa Pano – United States
Kaitlyn Papp Budde – United States
Hyun Kyung Park – Republic of Korea
Emily Kristine Pedersen – Denmark
Sophia Popov – Germany
Jean Reynolds – United States
Rachel Rohanna – United States
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – France
Gabriela Ruffels – Australia
Hae Ran Ryu – Republic of Korea
Madelene Sagstrom – Sweden
Mao Saigo – Japan
Kokona Sakurai – Japan
Yuka Saso – Japan
Sarah Schmelzel – United States
Hinako Shibuno – Japan
Jiyai Shin – Republic of Korea
Jenny Shin – Republic of Korea
Maja Stark – Sweden
Marissa Steen – United States
Lauren Stephenson – United States
Ai Suzuki – Japan
Elizabeth Szokol – United States
Rio Takeda – Japan
Bailey Tardy – United States
Patty Tavatanakit – Thailand
Atthaya Thitikul – Thailand
Lexi Thompson – United States
Pei-Ying Tsai – Chinese Taipei
Mariajo Uribe – Colombia
Alana Uriell – United States
Albane Valenzuela – Switzerland
Savannah Vilaubi – United States
Chanetee Wannasaen – Thailand
Miyu Yamashita – Japan
Amy Yang – Republic of Korea
Ruoning Yin – People’s Republic of China
Angel Yin – United States
Yuri Yoshida – Japan
Madison Young – United States
Arpichaya Yubol – Thailand
Rose Zhang – United States
Amateurs:
Samantha Brown – United States
Adela Cernousek – France
Kimberly Dinh – United States
Aine Donegan – Republic of Ireland
Maisie Filler – United States
Junia Gabasa – Phillippines
Megha Ganne – United States
Chiara Horder – Germany
Huai-Chien (Cindy) Hsu – Chinese Taipei
Sabrina Iqbal – United States
Katie Li – United States
Ingrid Lindblad – Sweden
Keeley Marx – Australia
Catherine Park – United States
Kiara Romero – United States
Megan Schofill – United States
Elina Sinz – United States
Pimpisa Sisutham – Thailand
Caroline Smith – United States
Latanna Stone – United States
Asterisk Talley – United States
Lottie Woad – England
Amelie Zalsman – United States
There are a total of 50 golfers representing the United States at the US Open.
This is the 93rd USGA Championship to be held in Pennsylvania and the 10th U.S. Women’s Open to be held in the Keystone State. The U.S. Women’s Open was hosted at the Lancaster County Club one other time in 2015. Lancaster set a championship attendance record that year with 135,000 spectators.
In Gee Chun won the 2015 competition and she will be back on the Lancaster Country Club course again this year. Allisen Corpuz, who is also competing this year, won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open has a historic $12 million purse, an increase of $1 million from last year’s competition. This is the biggest purse in women’s golf.
