Advertisement
Breaking News:

Rafael Nadal eliminated in 1st round of French Open

Who is competing at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open?

amber charnoff
·4 min read

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is just days away, with players from around the world gearing up to tee off at the Lancaster Country Club.

The top female golfers in the world will be competing in the premiere event from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2. These are the golfers slated to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open:

  • Casandra Alexander – South Africa

  • Na Rin An – Republic of Korea

  • Aditi Ashok – India

  • Pia Babnik – Slovenia

  • Celine Borge – Norway

  • Celine Boutier – France

  • Ashleigh Buhai – South Africa

  • Ssu-Chia Cheng – Chinese Taipei

  • Hye-Jin Choi – Republic of Korea

  • In Gee Chun – Republic of Korea

  • Carlota Coganda – Spain

  • Allisen Corpuz – United States

  • Lauren Coughlin – United States

  • Gemma Dryburgh – Scotland

  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff – England

  • Ally Ewing – United States

  • Isabella Fierro – Mexico

  • Alexandra Forserling – Germany

  • Saiki Fujita – Japan

  • Ayaka Furue – Japan

  • Isi Gabsa – Germany

  • Mariel Galdiano – United States

  • Sofia Garcia – Paraguay

  • Amelia Garvey – New Zealand

  • Kristen Gillman – United States

  • Linn Grant – Sweden

  • Hannah Green – Australia

  • Georgia Hall – England

  • Nasa Hataoka – Japan

  • Brooke Henderson – Canada

  • Esther Henseleit – Germany

  • Wei-Ling Hsu – Chinese Taipei

  • Charley Hull – England

  • Jin Hee Im – Republic of Korea

  • Mone Inami – Japan

  • Caroline Inglis – Unites States

  • Chisato Iwai – Japan

  • Akie Iwai – Japan

  • Jiwon Jeon – Republic of Korea

  • Soo Bin (Alicia) Joo – Republic of Korea

  • Ariya Jutanugarn – Thailand

  • Moriya Jutanugarn – Thailand

  • Sora Kamiya – Japan

  • Danielle Kang – United States

  • Kim Kaufman – United States

  • Yui Kawamoto – Japan

  • Sarah Kemp – Australia

  • Megan Khang – United States

  • Hyo Joo Kim – Republic of Korea

  • Sei Young Kim – Republic of Korea

  • A Lim Kim – Republic of Korea

  • Min Byeol Kim – Republic of Korea

  • Su Ji Kim – Republic of Korea

  • Ayako Kimura – Japan

  • Cheyenne Knight – United States

  • Lydia Ko – New Zealand

  • Jin Young Ko – Republic of Korea

  • Sakura Koiwai – Japan

  • Nelly Korda – United States

  • Jennifer Kupcho – United States

  • Stephanie Kyriacou – Australia

  • Agathe Laisne – France

  • Brittany Lang – United States

  • Maude Leblanc – Canada

  • So Mi Lee – Republic of Korea

  • Minjee Lee – Australia

  • Andrea Lee – United States

  • Alison Lee – United States

  • Mi Hyang Lee – Republic of Korea

  • Jeongeun Lee – Republic of Korea

  • Amelia Lewis – United States

  • Lucy Li – United States

  • Xiyu Janet Lin – People’s Republic of China

  • Ruixin Liu – People’s Republic of China

  • Yan Liu – People’s Republic of China

  • Gaby Lopez – Mexico

  • Hsin-Yu Lu – Chinese Taipei

  • Harriet Lynch – England

  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen – Denmark

  • Leona Maguire – Republic of Ireland

  • Caroline Masson – Germany

  • Stephanie Meadow – Northern Ireland

  • Wichanee Meechai – Thailand

  • Alexa Melton – United States

  • Sydnee Michaels – United States

  • Yuka Nii – Japan

  • Yuna Nishimura – Japan

  • Yealimi Noh – United States

  • Anna Nordqvist – Sweden

  • Ryan O’Toole – United States

  • Amiyu Ozeki – Japan

  • Alexa Pano – United States

  • Kaitlyn Papp Budde – United States

  • Hyun Kyung Park – Republic of Korea

  • Emily Kristine Pedersen – Denmark

  • Sophia Popov – Germany

  • Jean Reynolds – United States

  • Rachel Rohanna – United States

  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – France

  • Gabriela Ruffels – Australia

  • Hae Ran Ryu – Republic of Korea

  • Madelene Sagstrom – Sweden

  • Mao Saigo – Japan

  • Kokona Sakurai – Japan

  • Yuka Saso – Japan

  • Sarah Schmelzel – United States

  • Hinako Shibuno – Japan

  • Jiyai Shin – Republic of Korea

  • Jenny Shin – Republic of Korea

  • Maja Stark – Sweden

  • Marissa Steen – United States

  • Lauren Stephenson – United States

  • Ai Suzuki – Japan

  • Elizabeth Szokol – United States

  • Rio Takeda – Japan

  • Bailey Tardy – United States

  • Patty Tavatanakit – Thailand

  • Atthaya Thitikul – Thailand

  • Lexi Thompson – United States

  • Pei-Ying Tsai – Chinese Taipei

  • Mariajo Uribe – Colombia

  • Alana Uriell – United States

  • Albane Valenzuela – Switzerland

  • Savannah Vilaubi – United States

  • Chanetee Wannasaen – Thailand

  • Miyu Yamashita – Japan

  • Amy Yang – Republic of Korea

  • Ruoning Yin – People’s Republic of China

  • Angel Yin – United States

  • Yuri Yoshida – Japan

  • Madison Young – United States

  • Arpichaya Yubol – Thailand

  • Rose Zhang – United States

Behind the scenes of preparing Lancaster Country Club for the U.S. Women’s Open

Amateurs:

  • Samantha Brown – United States

  • Adela Cernousek – France

  • Kimberly Dinh – United States

  • Aine Donegan – Republic of Ireland

  • Maisie Filler – United States

  • Junia Gabasa – Phillippines

  • Megha Ganne – United States

  • Chiara Horder – Germany

  • Huai-Chien (Cindy) Hsu – Chinese Taipei

  • Sabrina Iqbal – United States

  • Katie Li – United States

  • Ingrid Lindblad – Sweden

  • Keeley Marx – Australia

  • Catherine Park – United States

  • Kiara Romero – United States

  • Megan Schofill – United States

  • Elina Sinz – United States

  • Pimpisa Sisutham – Thailand

  • Caroline Smith – United States

  • Latanna Stone – United States

  • Asterisk Talley – United States

  • Lottie Woad – England

  • Amelie Zalsman – United States

There are a total of 50 golfers representing the United States at the US Open.

This is the 93rd USGA Championship to be held in Pennsylvania and the 10th U.S. Women’s Open to be held in the Keystone State. The U.S. Women’s Open was hosted at the Lancaster County Club one other time in 2015. Lancaster set a championship attendance record that year with 135,000 spectators.

Officials preparing for kayakers at U.S. Women’s Open

In Gee Chun won the 2015 competition and she will be back on the Lancaster Country Club course again this year. Allisen Corpuz, who is also competing this year, won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open has a historic $12 million purse, an increase of $1 million from last year’s competition. This is the biggest purse in women’s golf.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.