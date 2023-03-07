The compete Big Ten basketball tournament bracket

Wisconsin faces a must-win situation in the Big Ten tournament this week.

The Badgers open play in the first round on Wednesday as they take on Ohio State in a game that will likely decide their NCAA Tournament fate.

The Badgers earned the No. 12 seed in the conference tournament and face the unusual task of playing on the first day of the event.

Wisconsin enters in at 9-11 in the conference and 17-13 overall, and are in desperate need of a solid week at the United Center in Chicago.

Here is a look at the complete Big Ten tournament bracket and schedule:

Wednesday March 8: Game 1 -#12 Wisconsin vs. #13 Ohio State – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Jan 3, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) high-fives fans following the Wisconsin Badgers 63-60 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday March 8: Game 2 - #11 Nebraska vs. #14 Minnesota – 25 minutes following Game 1 (BTN)

Feb 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Griesel (5) scores over Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday March 9 - Game 3 - #8 Michigan vs. #9 Rutgers – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Feb 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) picks up his dribble under coverage by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday March 9 - Game 4 - #5 Iowa vs. Wisconsin/Ohio State – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Dec 11, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Dasonte Bowen (5) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday March 9 - Game 5 - #7 Illinois vs. #10 Penn State – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday March 9 - Game 6 - #6 Maryland vs. Nebraska/Minnesota – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Jan 25, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24)] looks to shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Friday March 10 - Quarterfinal - #1 Purdue vs. TBD – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Dec 21, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots for a technical foul during the second half against the New Orleans Privateers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Friday March 10 - Quarterfinal - #4 Michigan State vs. TBD – 25 minutes after Purdue game (BTN)

Jan 10, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during the first half at the at Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Friday March 10 - Quarterfinal - #2 Northwestern vs. TBD – 5:30 PM CT (BTN)

Mar 5, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Friday March 10 - Quarterfinal - #3 Indiana vs. TBD – 25 minutes after Northwestern game (BTN)

Indiana’s Trayce jackson-Davis blocks Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Saturday March 11 - Semifinals - 12 PM CT and 2:30 PM CT on CBS

Jan 11, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; The Big Ten logo on the floor at the Kohl Center before the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday March 5 - Championship - 2:30 PM CT on CBS

INDIANAPOLIS – MARCH 14: The Wisconsin Badgers and head coach Bo Ryan hoist the the Big Ten Tournament Trophy after the championship game on March 14, 2004 at the Conseco Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 70-53 to win the Big Ten Tournament. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

