Compensation announced for Browns’ Za’Darius Smith trade

The Cleveland Browns made a bold move by adding veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Friday, and compensation for the deal was announced shortly after news broke that the teams had reached an agreement.

The full trade, per league source:#Browns get:

Za'Darius Smith

2025 6th-round pick

2025 7th-roundpick#Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick

Cleveland is set to give up fifth-round selections in the next two drafts for Smith. They will also receive sixth and seventh-round selections in 2025 as part of the deal, giving the team some flexibility moving forward.

All in all, the Browns didn’t have to give up significant assets to acquire Smith, who has been one of the most consistently productive pass rushers in the NFL since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2015.

Originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, he spent time with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Vikings last year. Now set to be a key member of the Browns’ defensive line alongside Myles Garrett, Smith’s outlook for the 2023 season is superb, as he looks to earn himself a massive extension when his contract expires next March.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire