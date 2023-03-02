Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is ‘going to take way more than maybe people realize’, says The Athletic

With the Jets looking to soon begin courting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a potential trade, the speculation has been flowing regarding what the Jets would actually have to give to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers, not to mention all the money still owed to the quarterback. That compensation is going to be high, as expected, and “going to take way more than maybe people realize,” says The Athletic’s Jets beat writer Zach Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt appeared on The Athletic Football Show podcast with Robert Mays during the Scouting Combine as the podcast is running through some of the more interesting teams during the offseason, including the Jets. Naturally, one of the questions regarding the Jets revolved around the quarterback position and the “infatuation with Aaron Rodgers.”

In regards to the compensation, Rosenblatt said “I think it’s at least a 1st-round pick and probably, if not another 1st-round pick, other high draft picks or young players. I think it’s going to take way more than maybe people realize.”

"I think it's at least a 1st-round pick and probably, if not another 1st-round pick, other high draft picks or young players. I think it's going to take way more than maybe people realize." — #Jets reporter @ZackBlatt on Aaron Rodgers compensation. https://t.co/pZ1dKstyWL — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 1, 2023

The Jets look to be moving towards being in win-now mode following a season that started 7-4 followed by six straight losses to end the season, putting pressure on the staff to win in 2023 and causing a change at the offensive coordinator position with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Mike LaFleur.

High picks and/or a young player or more would be quite a price to pay for the Jets, especially for a quarterback that isn’t even guaranteed to play more than one year for the team. The drama continues to unfold, but the hope is that a decision is made by all parties involved sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire