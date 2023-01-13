This comparison between Tom Brady, other NFC playoff QBs is just absurd originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No player in NFL playoff history has played in more games or won more games than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old veteran is a seven-time Super Bowl champion with a 35-12 career postseason record. So, we know he's going to have more experience than any other quarterback he goes up against.

How much more experience exactly? Well, the gap between Brady and the rest of the NFC playoff quarterbacks this season is larger than you might think.

Here's a breakdown from CBS Sports:

Brady has won more playoff games (four) in the last two seasons than the rest of NFC playoff quarterbacks have combined. None of the other six quarterbacks have ever advanced past the Divisional Round, four of them have never won a playoff game and three will make their first career postseason start this month.

This massive advantage in experience might matter all that much for Brady and the Buccaneers, though. Their opponent in the Wild Card Round is the Dallas Cowboys, who went 12-5 and have played better on both sides of the ball than Tampa Bay this season.

That said, Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career. Dallas is one of four teams Brady is undefeated against. The Cowboys cannot let the Bucs hang around and have a chance to win late in the fourth quarter. Brady is still elite in crunch time, evidenced by his five game-winning drives this season. That's where his wealth of experience becomes a real factor.