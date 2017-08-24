Comparing Yahoo, ESPN fantasy football rankings 2017

Yahoo and ESPN fantasy football continue to be dominate within the industry, at least in terms of where people have their leagues, but depending on which one(s) you're using for your league, your draft(s) can be totally different. That's because their respective top 200 player rankings — based on the expert consensus of their talented fantasy football staffs — aren't exactly the same.

Given how much these rankings can influence when certain players get drafted -- both in terms of manual and auto picks -- you need to be aware of these subtle (and major) differences because it can affect your strategy, especially if you play in leagues on both sites. That sleeper you like might be gone in Round 5 on ESPN, but if Yahoo has him ranked much lower, he could last longer over there.

Here's looking at the most intriguing disparities through the top 100 (non-PPR).

2017 ESPN fantasy football rankings vs. Yahoo fantasy football rankings





Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants (No. 6 on Yahoo, No. 4 on ESPN)

Yahoo is obviously a little more concerned about OBJ's ankle injury possibly causing him to miss some early time, putting him behind both Antonio Brown and Julio Jones. In some places, Mike Evans is going ahead of Beckham. That elite group of WR1s is close enough where Beckham may slide a little more when we know more.

Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins (No. 10 on Yahoo, No. 15 on ESPN)

You get why ESPN might drop Ajayi based on the fact there's a major QB change in Miami with Jay Cutler. But in a way, Cutler's ability to better stretch the field than Ryan Tannehill plays better into Ajayi's power running. Yahoo has Ajayi right, as the fifth RB, while ESPN fades him behind Melvin Gordon, Jordan Howard and DeMarco Murray.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers (No. 13 on Yahoo, No. 8 on ESPN)

Nelson came back and was an absolute monster last season, but there is some concern that his age (32) will catch up to him a bit in '17. Yahoo has kept that fade in mind, making a few RB1s and A.J. Green higher than him. Nelson's sweet spot overall is somewhere in the middle of those two ranks.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts (No. 22 on Yahoo!, No. 16 on ESPN)

Hilton is coming off a terrific season as a WR1, but that was tied to Andrew Luck to having a healthy, efficient year. It's fair to drop Hilton a little based on the uncertainty over Luck's shoulder with the potential of Scott Tolzien starting.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (No. 24 on Yahoo!, No. 40 on ESPN)

Cook is no longer a rookie secret as in some leagues. In fact, he's becoming the top rookie RB pick over Leonard Fournette in some drafts. He's gone from value to reach in a hurry, but he remains the former at ESPN.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers (No. 27 on Yahoo!, No. 36 in ESPN)

Yahoo is more aggressive with McCaffrey's massive young upside, even with his role not totally defined. He's behind Cook but not Joe Mixon on Yahoo, and while lower, he's ahead of Cook on ESPN. McCaffrey is an incredibly difficult player to rank, but somewhere in the early 30s feels right.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (No. 30 on Yahoo!, No. 44 on ESPN)

Yahoo expects the trusty Kelce to have a bigger receiving role and maybe score a little more without Jeremy Maclin, but he stills seems too high. ESPN is more in the wheelhouse of where to target him.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers (No. 31 on Yahoo!, No. 43 on ESPN)

It's hard to compare QBs because Yahoo's default is six points per passing TD while ESPN's is four. But the note here is that Yahoo still likes Rogers as the top fantasy QB, while ESPN favors Tom Brady coming off the board first. Getting Brady is a little easier on Yahoo in relation to Rodgers.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots (No. 35 on Yahoo!, No. 29 on ESPN)

Yahoo is a little concerned about the durability, as fantasy owners should be, but either way both sites have it right that Gronk should not be a second-round luxury pick in either 12- or 14-team leagues.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs (No. 38 on Yahoo!, No. 53 on ESPN)

It seems in general Yahoo is higher on the production of Kansas City's passing game. Hill is a downright steal where ESPN has him.

