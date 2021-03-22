Comparing Washington's Curtis Samuel signing to the Kenny Golladay signing

Comparing the Samuel signing to the Golladay signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In Curtis Samuel and Kenny Golladay, the NFC East has a pair of new, productive wide receivers. But who got the better deal between Washington and New York?

Let's line up the players and contracts side by side to assess.

The basics

Samuel: Will be 25 years old by Week 1... inked a three-year agreement with $23 million guaranteed and a total value of $34.5 million.

Golladay: Will be 27 years old by Week 1... inked a four-year agreement with $40 million guaranteed and a total value of $76 million.

Winner?: Samuel's deal is cheaper but Golladay's is longer and they're similar in age. Therefore, this has been ruled a boring tie. Sorry. That'll be the last cop-out of the post.

Who's more proven?

Samuel has improved over each of his first four seasons as a pro and in 2020 he registered 77 receptions to go along with 41 carries and five total touchdowns. That was his first, true breakout campaign.

Golladay, on the other hand, was only healthy enough for five contests in 2020. However, in the two seasons before that, the ex-Lion went over 1,000 receiving yards in both go-rounds and hauled in a combined 16 scores.

So, while Samuel is certainly ascending, he has yet to reach heights like New York's new pass catcher.

Winner?: The Giants

Who has more injury concerns?

Samuel isn't exactly Cal Ripken — his first taste of the NFL was limited to just nine games before an ankle injury forced him to injured reserve — but he's since suited up for 13, 16 and 15 matchups, which is clearly a positive trend.

Golladay, by comparison, had the aforementioned quiet 2020 due to an early hamstring issue and then a hip flexor problem. Some theorized that he wasn't too eager to return to the field in Detroit with free agency coming up, but regardless of whether that's the truth or merely gossip, Samuel gets the edge with his recent, sustained stretch of health.

Winner?: Washington

Who's more likely to exceed expectations?

Let's begin with Golladay here. Because his contract is larger, because he was regarded as the top wideout on the market and because he'll be the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones, he's going to have a ton of attention on him. The New York media will gladly help him with that, too.

Samuel, meanwhile, wasn't as costly to acquire, he was in a tier below Golladay in terms of hype and he's slated to be more of a complement, or perhaps an equal, to Terry McLaurin. That isn't to say he can just coast in his tenure with Washington, but his bar will begin lower than Golladay's.

Golladay is supremely effective in contested situations and, as he demonstrated with the Lions in 2019, he's a touchdown threat the second he buckles his chinstrap. But he better deliver right away for his new franchise, or else he'll be scrutinized. Samuel, who's more versatile and joining a club that's very familiar with him, appears poised to contribute immediately.

Winner?: Washington, slightly

Who's got a higher floor?

The two organizations are certainly banking on their additions living up to their new contracts, but at the very least, they'd like their playmakers to not be a bust. And one seems like he has more bust potential than the other.

Samuel can get involved as a deep difference-maker, a quick slot option and even in the rushing attack. If he's struggling to begin a game, Scott Turner can manufacture a touch or two to get him going and, more often than not, he should have a tangible impact every weekend.

Golladay doesn't share those same capabilities. To be fair, few do, but he's going to have to form a solid connection with Jones quickly, not to mention find chemistry with an unfamiliar coaching staff. He's a jump ball nightmare and that trait is valuable against any opponent, but getting the most out of that quality isn't as simple as taking advantage of the things Samuel will bring to Washington.

Winner?: Washington