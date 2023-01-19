Comparing Washington’s 2023 football schedule to USC

The Washington Huskies had a terrific year in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach.

On top of that, QB Michael Penix Jr. is back and should be a popular pick among the Heisman Trophy candidates.

The Pac-12’s 2023 football schedule was officially released on Wednesday morning on the Pac-12 Network.

Washington did not have USC on the schedule last season, but this year the Huskies have the Trojans, Utah, and Oregon.

The Apple Cup is the final game of the season, and the nonconference slate isn’t very easy for the Huskies.

Here is a look at the opponents and dates for Washington in 2023. It’s an interesting comparison with USC on several levels:

SEPTEMBER 2: VS BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Washington is clearly challenging itself out of conference. This is not a cupcake opener, unlike USC’s against San Jose State.

SEPTEMBER 9: VS TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

Not quite a cupcake game, but it should be very manageable for U-Dub.

SEPTEMBER 16: AT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

This is the back end of a home-and-home arrangement with Michigan State. The Spartans weren’t good last year. Will they be meaningfully better in 2023?

SEPTEMBER 23: VS CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

You can see that the Pac-12 schedule is backloaded for the top teams. It begs the question: Why couldn’t the conference have created at least one or two high-profile games earlier in the season?

SEPTEMBER 30: AT ARIZONA

The state of Arizona has regularly been a stumbling block for Washington. Recall that the Huskies’ loss to Arizona State last year cost them a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, maybe even the College Football Playoff.

OCTOBER 14: VS OREGON

This is where Washington gets something USC did not: The Huskies are off on Oct. 7, one week before the Oregon game. USC does not get a week off before any of its big games in 2023. The Pac-12 Championship Game is not one of its 12 locked-in games. That is a conditional 13th game dependent on USC earning its way there. Washington gets an off week before a game which is guaranteed to happen. There’s a big difference.

OCTOBER 21: VS ARIZONA STATE

Washington gets an easy game one week after a difficult game. USC’s only easy game after a difficult game is the Oct. 28 Cal game one week after the Oct. 21 Utah game.

OCTOBER 28: AT STANFORD

Washington has been brutally bad on The Farm. Can the Huskies stop the Palo Alto Curse?

NOVEMBER 4: AT USC

Washington plays Stanford the week before USC. USC plays Cal the week before this game. This is one of the few spots where USC is not placed at a unique disadvantage on the schedule.

NOVEMBER 11: VS UTAH

Washington has USC and Utah in back-to-back November weeks.

USC has Washington and Oregon in back-to-back November weeks.

This is where Oregon’s schedule advantage really becomes apparent.

NOVEMBER 18: AT OREGON STATE

Washington’s November is brutal. This is also where the Huskies’ slate is tougher than Oregon’s. USC’s schedule in November — Washington, Oregon, UCLA — is also very, very tough and demanding. Washington’s is slightly tougher.

NOVEMBER 25: VS WASHINGTON STATE

Washington does have the toughest November schedule in the Pac-12. No one should debate this.

