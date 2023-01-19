Comparing Utah’s 2023 football schedule to USC

The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released on Wednesday morning on the Pac-12 Network.

It will be the final year with USC and UCLA in the conference before the LA schools make the move to the Big Ten.

The Utah Utes are the back-to-back Pac-12 champions, and their schedule has some notable difficulties shared by USC and not shared by Oregon.

Can Utah three-peat in the Pac-12 with Cam Rising returning for one more year at quarterback?

Here is a look at the dates and opponents for Utah in 2023, including a trip to Southern California to face USC in a Pac-12 title game rematch on October 21, one week before they host the Oregon Ducks. That’s part of the profoundly rough road the Utes have:

AUGUST 31: VS FLORIDA

Utah gets the back end of this home-and-home with Florida. Utes smartly moved this game up to a Thursday to provide more rest for the second game on their schedule below:

SEPTEMBER 9: AT BAYLOR

Utah needs extra rest between Florida and Baylor. The Utes are definitely taking on all comers to sharpen themselves for Pac-12 play. The approach certainly worked in 2022.

SEPTEMBER 16: VS WEBER STATE

Utah plays two tough nonconference games, so there has to be a cupcake in the mix. This is it.

SEPTEMBER 23: VS UCLA

This is where the Pac-12 could have placed USC. The Trojans and Utes played in late September in 2016, and have played in September in other recent seasons. Not this year. Not this time. USC-Utah on Sept. 23, coming one week after Utah played Weber State, would have been reasonable for both parties. USC has an off week on Sept. 16, but Utah playing an FCS team is not that different from a week off, especially early in the season.

SEPTEMBER 29: AT OREGON STATE

This is brutal. Utah has to go on the road to a tough environment on a short week, one week after playing UCLA? If the Pac-12 wanted this game on a Friday, it should have had it one week after Utah played Weber State, not one week after UCLA.

Also, maybe this game could have been one week after Utah played Arizona or some other not-as-strong Pac-12 team. This is Larry Scott-style scheduling.

OCTOBER 14: VS CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Utah has October 7 off. The Utes probably would have wanted a tough game here, coming off their rest break. Instead, it’s an easier game.

OCTOBER 21: AT USC

This is where USC gets uniquely disadvantaged: The Trojans play Notre Dame the week before Utah.

The Utes play Cal the week before USC. Advantage, Utah.

OCTOBER 28: VS OREGON

This is where Oregon’s scheduling advantage shines through: The Ducks host Washington State the week before Utah.

The Utes visit USC the week before playing Oregon. Advantage, Ducks.

NOVEMBER 4: VS ARIZONA STATE

Utah gets a manageable opponent in early November, one week before a big game on Nov. 11.

USC does not get that same benefit. The Trojans play Washington on Nov. 4, one week before playing Oregon on Nov. 11.

NOVEMBER 11: AT WASHINGTON

Utah playing Arizona State one week before Washington should really help the Utes. Washington has to play USC one week before playing Utah.

This is one spot where Utah didn’t get a bad break, but having to play USC and Oregon in consecutive weeks is bad luck. So is playing at Oregon State on a short week after facing UCLA.

NOVEMBER 18: AT ARIZONA WILDCATS

Utah does get to breathe a little bit toward the end of its schedule.

NOVEMBER 25: VS COLORADO

Utah has been able to get a late-season punching bag by playing Colorado in late November. Not anymore. Not with Deion Sanders in Boulder.

