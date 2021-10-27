Comparing Texas and Baylor’s statistical leaders

For the first time since Halloween last season, Texas will be facing off against a ranked team on the road. No. 16 Baylor plays host in Waco, hoping to keep pushing their successful second year under Dave Aranda forward.

Both teams are coming off a bye week. In their last matchup, the Bears got a 14 point win over BYU, while Texas collapsed against Oklahoma State. The vibe around each program could not be more different.

When comparing the two from a stat perspective, the numbers a similar. Of the six categories selected (passing, rushing, receiving, tackling, sacks, and return yards), Bijan Robinson’s numbers are the only ones that show a significant difference.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has some room on Casey Thompson, but the first two starts of the year went to Hudson Card. The former has played in and started every game for Baylor.

Here is a comparison of Texas and Baylor’s stat leaders. Of note, both teams have played seven games to this point.

Passing

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson (Texas): 1,274 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions

Gerry Bohanon (Baylor): 1,568 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception

Rushing

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson (Texas): 146 carries, 924 yards, 10 touchdowns

Abram Smith (Baylor): 105 carries, 785 yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy (Texas): 30 catches, 559 yards, six touchdowns

Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 32 catches, 574 yards, five touchdowns

Tackling

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

DeMarvion Overshown (Texas): 28 solo, 28 assisted, 56 total

Dillon Doyle (Baylor): 19 solo, 25 assisted, 44 total

Sacks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ovie Oghoufo (Texas): 2.0 sacks

TJ Franklin (Baylor): 2.5 sacks

Interceptions

AP Photo/Michael Woods

B.J. Foster (Texas): Two interceptions

J.T. Woods (Baylor): Two interceptions

Kick/punt return yards

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

D’Shawn Jamison (Texas): 16 attempts, 305 total yards

Trestan Ebner (Baylor): 24 attempts, 403 yards, one touchdown

1

1