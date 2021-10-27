Comparing Texas and Baylor’s statistical leaders
For the first time since Halloween last season, Texas will be facing off against a ranked team on the road. No. 16 Baylor plays host in Waco, hoping to keep pushing their successful second year under Dave Aranda forward.
Both teams are coming off a bye week. In their last matchup, the Bears got a 14 point win over BYU, while Texas collapsed against Oklahoma State. The vibe around each program could not be more different.
When comparing the two from a stat perspective, the numbers a similar. Of the six categories selected (passing, rushing, receiving, tackling, sacks, and return yards), Bijan Robinson’s numbers are the only ones that show a significant difference.
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has some room on Casey Thompson, but the first two starts of the year went to Hudson Card. The former has played in and started every game for Baylor.
Here is a comparison of Texas and Baylor’s stat leaders. Of note, both teams have played seven games to this point.
Passing
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Casey Thompson (Texas): 1,274 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions
Gerry Bohanon (Baylor): 1,568 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception
Rushing
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bijan Robinson (Texas): 146 carries, 924 yards, 10 touchdowns
Abram Smith (Baylor): 105 carries, 785 yards, 10 touchdowns
Receiving
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Worthy (Texas): 30 catches, 559 yards, six touchdowns
Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 32 catches, 574 yards, five touchdowns
Tackling
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
DeMarvion Overshown (Texas): 28 solo, 28 assisted, 56 total
Dillon Doyle (Baylor): 19 solo, 25 assisted, 44 total
Sacks
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Ovie Oghoufo (Texas): 2.0 sacks
TJ Franklin (Baylor): 2.5 sacks
Interceptions
AP Photo/Michael Woods
B.J. Foster (Texas): Two interceptions
J.T. Woods (Baylor): Two interceptions
Kick/punt return yards
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
D’Shawn Jamison (Texas): 16 attempts, 305 total yards
Trestan Ebner (Baylor): 24 attempts, 403 yards, one touchdown
