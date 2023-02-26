Comparing the Steelers picks in CBS Sports mock drafts

CBS Sports currently has four new one-round mock drafts up by four different writers and we want to compare how each pundit views the first round for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Wilson

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

We can appreciate a pick that goes off the script and opts for the team’s legitimate top need and goes with an offensive tackle.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Chris Trapasso

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The trend of the best cornerback on the board is all over these mock drafts.

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Josh Edwards

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The legacy pick here for the Steelers and the fourth cornerback off the board.

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Kyle Stackpole

Another cornerback pick for the Steelers but on the word of most experts, Witherspoon is the best fit for the Steelers and either the first or second cornerback on most boards.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire