Comparing stats: Alabama vs. Cincinnati ahead of CFP Cotton Bowl matchup
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We are now just 10 days away from Alabama’s semifinal matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Following Christmas, each team will head off to Dallas to continue its preparation for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Before the two teams collide, I thought we could take a look at how they compare statistically on each side of the football.
Let’s get it started!
First …offensive stats…
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Scoring Offense:
Alabama: 42.5 (4th)
Cincinnati: 38.8 (9th)
Total Offense:
Alabama: 495.5 (6th)
Cincinnati: 429.6 (45th)
Passing Offense:
Alabama: 347.9 (7th)
Cincinnati: 248.7 (52nd)
Rushing Offense:
Alabama: 147.6 (80th)
Cincinnati: 180.9 (47th)
Next …defensive stats…
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Scoring Defense:
Alabama: 20.23 (18th)
Cincinnati: 16.08 (4th)
Total Defense:
Alabama: 306.1 (8th)
Cincinnati: 305.8 (7th)
Passing Defense:
Alabama: 223.3 (62nd)
Cincinnati: 168.3 (2nd)
Rushing Defense:
Alabama: 82.8 (4th)
Cincinnati: 137.5 (45th)
Finally …resume…
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Strength of Record:
Alabama: 1st
Cincinnati: 4th
Strength of Schedule:
Alabama: 4th
Cincinnati: 89th
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89