Comparing stats: Alabama vs. Cincinnati ahead of CFP Cotton Bowl matchup

We are now just 10 days away from Alabama’s semifinal matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Following Christmas, each team will head off to Dallas to continue its preparation for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Before the two teams collide, I thought we could take a look at how they compare statistically on each side of the football.

Let’s get it started!

First …offensive stats…

Scoring Offense:

Alabama: 42.5 (4th)

Cincinnati: 38.8 (9th)

Total Offense:

Alabama: 495.5 (6th)

Cincinnati: 429.6 (45th)

Passing Offense:

Alabama: 347.9 (7th)

Cincinnati: 248.7 (52nd)

Rushing Offense:

Alabama: 147.6 (80th)

Cincinnati: 180.9 (47th)

Next …defensive stats…

Scoring Defense:

Alabama: 20.23 (18th)

Cincinnati: 16.08 (4th)

Total Defense:

Alabama: 306.1 (8th)

Cincinnati: 305.8 (7th)

Passing Defense:

Alabama: 223.3 (62nd)

Cincinnati: 168.3 (2nd)

Rushing Defense:

Alabama: 82.8 (4th)

Cincinnati: 137.5 (45th)

Finally …resume…

Strength of Record:

Alabama: 1st

Cincinnati: 4th

Strength of Schedule:

Alabama: 4th

Cincinnati: 89th

