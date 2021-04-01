Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Comparing Saints picks against prototypes in recent two-round mock drafts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maddy Hudak
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Between free agency departures and salary cap constraints, the New Orleans Saints are vulnerable at several positions heading into the 2021 NFL draft. Their myriad needs includes cornerback, linebacker, defensive linemen, and wide receiver. To get a sense of which players are being linked to the Saints, let’s analyze some recent mock drafts around the league. We’ll look at the projected first and second round picks by New Orleans, and assess team and prototypal fit.

The Saints addressed two critical positions in Austin Gayle’s latest Pro Football Focus mock draft. New Orleans picked Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round (No. 28 overall) and selected Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard in the second round (No. 60). Here’s what Gayle wrote on Farley and what he could bring to the Saints:

“Currently PFF’s top-ranked cornerback and No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class, Farley is a fluid athlete with all the tools necessary to dominate at outside cornerback in the NFL. Before opting out of the 2020 season and declaring for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder earned a 90.5 PFF coverage grade that ranked third among Power Five cornerbacks in 2019.

While Farley could very well be the best cornerback to come out of the 2021 class, concerns with his back injury and his sheer lack of experience at outside cornerback could lead to him being available for the Saints at No. 28.”

Farley is a steal at 28. His draft value depreciated with his recent back surgery, which followed an ACL tear early in his college career; it’s a gamble the Saints should take. He fits the mold at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds; a rare breed of size, speed, physicality, and athleticism offsets concerns of inconsistency. With his scheme fit and man coverage abilities, Farley could easily develop into a top-tier corner under Kris Richard. Of note, NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, one of the most clued-in reporters on the Saints beat, picked Farley in his Saints cornerback draft analysis.

The Saints critically need a No. 2 linebacker opposite Demario Davis. That answer is not Justin Hilliard. As Sean Payton learned from Bill Parcells, draft players who fit the mold. Hilliard is undersized at 229 pounds, and lacks the necessary speed with 40-yard dash times of 4.84 and 4.81 seconds. Run-stopping Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton, who timed a 4.6 flat at 237 pounds, fell to No. 41; a trade up here for Bolton would be preferable.

In Luke Easterling’s updated mock draft over at Draft Wire, the Saints selected Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis at No. 28 overall, and Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 60. Hard to justify either pick. Davis’ stock rose with an insane 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds; but he’s still a developmental prospect and way undersized at 224 pounds. Davis doesn’t fit the mold.

Same sentiment with Kadarius Toney. Undersized at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, and a limited ceiling as a route-runner. The Saints have gone against their prototypes before if a prospect has a unique skill (see: Brandin Cooks’ straight-line speed) but Toney is too limited a player at this stage in his career.

Much more prototypical players were on the board, including Dyami Brown, who should be the pick. Brown’s physicality would be a nightmare opposite Michael Thomas, with strong blocking and route-running prowess, should New Orleans go receiver in the second round. With the sparse cornerback talent remaining at No. 60, four who fit the scheme should take priority: Aaron Robinson, Paulson Adebo, Kelvin Joseph, or Asante Samuel. Any of those corners can start right away.

Past the Farley pick, these are the right positional picks, but the wrong players. The Saints are known for sticking to their prototypes, and none of these fit. Pro day workouts and drills results mean a lot to them and help New Orleans shape the draft board. While they aren’t so dogmatic to rule out prospects for not running a fast enough 40 yard dash, their draft history suggests it takes special players to force their hand.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams propose to close double-pass loophole after bizarre Tom Brady play in 2020

    Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled off a bizarre double pass against the Rams last year, and LA is trying to prevent it from happening again.

  • Saints stay put, pass on falling Marcus Davenport in 2018 draft do-over

    A do-over of the 2018 NFL draft from Pro Football Network had the New Orleans Saints passing on Marcus Davenport in favor of Mark Andrews.

  • NFL free agency: Former Panthers CB Corn Elder visiting with Lions today

    Former Panthers cornerback Corn Elder is visiting with the Lions this morning, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

  • AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension

    Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson's favorite target, for the foreseeable future. The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The deal locks up Wilson’s favorite target from each of the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season.

  • Mark Murphy passes on answering questions about Aaron Rodgers’ contract

    The Packers team president passed on answering questions about the NFL's MVP contract in Green Bay.

  • 7 Yankees storylines to watch as 2021 MLB season begins

    Here are seven Yankees storylines to watch as the 2021 MLB season begins.

  • Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all

    Most mornings, children are waiting beside the road with arms outstretched by the time driver Brian Hall pulls up in the decades-old yellow school bus. “You can tell they need the food by the way they react to the deliveries,” Hall said. By the state of Mississippi’s accounts, Jefferson County is a “failing” school district, based on pre-pandemic test scores.

  • Packers mock draft round-up: Who is Green Bay getting in recent mocks?

    A look at who the Packers are taking in the first round of recent mock drafts.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective for at least 6 months and protects against South Africa variant, study shows

    Volunteers receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remained more than 90% protected against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Andre Drummond makes Lakers debut, exits game with toe injury 3 quarters later

    It's been that kind of season for the Lakers.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Martin Necas just continues to impress

    Check out which of your fantasy hockey players are skating high or riding low this week.

  • Brad Stevens voices frustration after Celtics' loss to Mavericks

    Brad Stevens didn't hold back when discussing the Celtics' ongoing struggles following Wednesday night's loss to the Mavericks.

  • Detroit Lions president Rod Wood: Patricia, Quinn showed what culture we didn't want

    The Lions hope to bring the NFL draft to Detroit in 2024 and are working with Calvin Johnson on his Hall of Fame celebrations in Canton

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.