Comparing Raiders' Allegiant, Chargers' SoFi Stadium as new NFL venues

How Allegiant, SoFi Stadiums stack up as new NFL venues originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders, who play on Sunday in Los Angeles, have more than their membership in the AFC West in common. Both are playing in new multi-billion dollar stadiums.

The Chargers are sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams, while the Raiders are the sole NFL tenant at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s how the new facilities compare.

Capacity

While both stadiums were built with hosting large-scale events in addition to NFL games in mind, SoFi has the larger capacity. It seats 70,240, expandable to 100,240 for events like a Super Bowl. Allegiant maxes out at 65,000 fans for a Raiders games and is expandable to 72,000 for larger events.