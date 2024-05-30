Comparing Pete Carroll with Washington’s modern football coaches

The USC Trojans hope Lincoln Riley can match what Pete Carroll achieved. This is the Trojans big hope in the 21st century. Washington, meanwhile, has had two coaches who made the College Football Playoff this century and recalled what Don James did decades ago.

James was the architect of a Washington empire, much as Pete Carroll built a USC dynasty. Chris Petersen’s excellence at Washington was more short-lived, albeit because Petersen retired from coaching, not really because he lost his fastball. Kalen DeBoer had two fantastic seasons at Washington but then went to Alabama after Nick Saban shocked everyone by retiring.

These are all great coaches — Carroll, James, Petersen, and DeBoer — but they didn’t have the same exact methods and they had their own particularities. How were they the same and how were they different? We explored these and a lot of other questions in this USC-Washington podcast with our friends at UW Huskies Wire. Site editor Roman Tomashoff joined us for a one-hour conversation, which you can listen to below:

