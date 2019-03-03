Comparing NFL Scouting Combine performances from Nick and Joey Bosa originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa might be in competition with players at other positions to become one of the top picks in the NFL draft.

But he is most often compared to his older brother, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. Just three years ago, Joey Bosa was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Nick Bosa is a strong candidate to be selected ahead of his brother's draft slot – either at No. 1 by the Arizona Cardinals or the 49ers at No. 2.

"(There's) no wager," Nick Bosa said on the eve of his workout at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You talk to him, he wants the best for me, wants me to go No. 1. It's crazy that both of us are in this position so soon after each other."

The younger Bosa said he was not concerned with topping his brother's performance in Indianapolis. After all, he said, his brother is one of his biggest supporters.

"I lived with him for the past few months, so we talk all the time," Nick Bosa said. "He's just giving me motivation, tells me it's going to be awesome and I'm going to kill it.

"(It's) definitely not a rivalry. I just want to do everything I can here to let all the coaches know that I'm ready to go and I'll be a good NFL player."

The Bosa brothers played at Ohio State. Joey recorded 26 sacks in 39 games, while Nick had 17.5 sacks in 29 college games.

At the combine, Joey's marks were better than Nick's in the broad jump and three-cone drill, while Nick on Saturday and Sunday bested his brother in the 40-yard dash, bench press reps of 225 pounds, the vertical jump and 20-yard shuttle.

Here is the combination comparison of the Bosa brothers:

Joey Bosa (2016)



Height: 6-foot-5 1/4

Weight: 269 pounds

Hand: 10 1/4 inches

Arm: 33 3/8 inches

40 yard: 4.86

10-yard split: 1.68

Bench reps: 24

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad: 10-0

20-yard shuttle: 4.21

3-cone: 6.89























Nick Bosa (2019)



Height: 6-foot-3 3/4

Weight: 266 pounds

Hand: 10 3/4 inches

Arm: 33 inches

40 yard: 4.79

10-yard split: 1.65

Bench reps: 29

Vertical: 33 ½ inches

Broad: 9-8

20-yard shuttle: 4.14

3-cone: 7.10





















