Comparing Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance Madden NFL 23 rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Green Bay PackersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trey LanceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Patrick MahomesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aaron RodgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe BurrowLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jameis WinstonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Comparing Madden NFL 23 QB rankings of Jimmy G, Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Despite all the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, one thing is clear: he is rated higher than Trey Lance in Madden NFL 23.
Releasing on August 19, Electronic Arts' annual football video game has Tom Brady (97) as the highest-rated quarterback, edging out the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (96) and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (95). The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (92) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (90) round out the top five.
That said, if 49ers fans are curious to know what Garoppolo and Lance's quarterback ratings are, they would have to scroll down a little bit for Garoppolo's and a lot for Lance's. Garoppolo (77) is tied for 18th, ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston (76) and tied with the Carolina Panthers' Baker Mayfield.
Lance, meanwhile, is rated 72, tied for 28th highest-rated with the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff. For comparison, the New York Jets' Zach Wilson (73), Chicago Bears' Justin Fields (74), Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (76), and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones (78) are all rated higher than Lance when it comes to second-year quarterback ratings in Madden 23.
RELATED: 49ers' Williams has great reaction to joining Madden NFL's 99 Club
As the 49ers get ready to start training camp in a few days, it will be interesting to see how Lance responds to his Madden rating. If he's like most players, then he lets his on-field production do the talking.
Regardless, there already are a lot of storylines to keep an eye on ahead of the 2022-2023 NFL season.
Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast