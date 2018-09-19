Comparing Ian Kinsler to '04, '07, and '13 Red Sox second basemen

For the next few days, we'll be reminiscing on 2004, 2007, and 2013 Red Sox champions at each position and seeing how they stack up against their 2018 counterparts. Today, we discuss the second base position. . .

Mark Bellhorn, 2004

Regular season: .264/.373/.444, 17 HR, 82 RBI

Playoffs: .191/.397/.447, 3 HR, 8 RBI

Year in summary: Bellhorn's signature moments came in the postseason. First, his opposite-field three-run home run in Game 6 of the ALCS. Then, his homer off the foul pole in Game 7. And of course, his go-ahead homer in Game 1 of the World Series. Bellhorn had a whopping 177 strikeouts on the year, but had plenty of unforgettable moments in a Red Sox uniform to make up for them.

Dustin Pedroia, 2007

Regular season: .317/.380/.442, 8 HR, 50 RBI

Playoffs: .283/.348/.483, 2 HR, 10 RBI

Year in summary: Dustin Pedroia played well enough to earn himself AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2007. His leadoff home run in Game 1 of the World Series set the tone for a stellar career for the Laser Show.

Dustin Pedroia, 2013

Regular season: .301/.372/.415, 9 HR, 84 RBI

Playoffs: .238/.286/.302, 0 HR, 7 RBI

Year in summary: Pedroia played in 160 games for the Red Sox in 2013. While it wasn't his best season statistically, it was good enough to help the bearded group to a World Series championship.

Ian Kinsler, 2018

Regular season (so far): .248/.307/.392, 14 HR, 46 RBI

Year in summary: The Red Sox acquired Kinsler at the trade deadline to improve defensively at second base. Kinsler hasn't made much of an impact at the plate yet in Boston, but he sure has with the glove. He'll get the chance to have his own signature moment with the Red Sox in the postseason, just as Pedroia and Bellhorn did.

