Comparing Dallas Keuchel’s deal with the White Sox to Hyun-Jin Ryu’s with the Blue Jays

This offseason's free-agent market for starting pitching seemed to be grouped into tiers.

There was Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg at the top. Zack Wheeler just a bit below as the next best starter on the market. Then there was Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Of that third group, Bumgarner signed first, getting $85 million over five years ($17 million per year) from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Then the White Sox and Keuchel agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal ($17.5 million per year) with a vesting option for a fourth year at $18.5 million. Last night, Ryu reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bumgarner seemed to prefer staying in the National League so it didn't seem like the White Sox were a plausible landing spot. Once he signed there was debate among some White Sox fans over which pitcher they preferred between Keuchel and Ryu. Both have their merits and red flags going forward.

For starters, both are lefties. Keuchel turns 32 on New Year's Day while Ryu turns 33 in late March.

Durability

Keuchel has hit 200 or more innings three times in six full MLB seasons. Last year he joined the Braves in June and racked up 112.2 innings in 19 starts.

Ryu has never reached 200 innings in the majors. The closest he came was 192 innings in his rookie year of 2013. He did reach that number in 2006 and 2007 when he was in South Korea.

Ryu missed the 2015 season with shoulder surgery and was limited to one start in 2016. In 2018 he pitched 82.1 innings due to a groin injury.

Injuries have been a problem for Ryu throughout his MLB career so it's fair to question if that will continue. Keuchel gets the edge here.

Resume

Keuchel won the AL Cy Young in 2015 and has two All-Star Game appearances (2015 and 2017). He has posted an ERA under 4.00 five of the past six seasons. He also has four Gold Gloves to his name.

Ryu made his first All-Star Game appearance last season and was second in the NL Cy Young voting. He had a 2.32 ERA, which was best in the majors, in 29 starts.

Overall, Keuchel has done more, but Ryu has fared better recently. Keuchel had a 4.72 FIP last season, which was his highest since his rookie season, and a 1.37 WHIP, the second-highest since his rookie season. That's a concern going forward.

Ryu projects out better long-term, if he can stay healthy.

Playoff experience and performance

With Ryu coming from the Dodgers and Keuchel coming from the Astros and Braves, both pitchers have plenty of playoff experience.

Keuchel has made 12 postseason appearances totaling 59.2 innings. He has a 3.47 ERA in that span while pitching in four of the past five postseasons. He also has a ring from 2017.

Ryu has made eight playoff starts with a 4.05 ERA. He got rocked in his only World Series start in 2018.

Keuchel gets the edge here as well, but both bring plenty of postseason experience.

---

Comparing the two pitchers comes down to how healthy Ryu will be as opposed to how well Keuchel will age. Keuchel is a few million per year cheaper and only has three guaranteed years as opposed to Ryu's four. It's reasonable to see Keuchel's becoming the better deal, but Ryu has more upside coming off his best full season in the majors.

