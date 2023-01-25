Comparing Cowboys front office moves to other contenders

Regardless of how disappointing the ending was, the Cowboys’ 2022 season has to be seen as a resounding success. Last off-season, the Dallas front office aggressively cut costs (and talent along with it) in an effort to get younger and more financially nimble.

Barely touching free agency, the Cowboys relied heavily on the draft and organic improvement from within to cover their self-inflicted losses. It was a unique strategy for a team that was considered a contender in a wide open conference, and certainly not a strategy held by many front offices.

Without a clear-cut dominant team in the league, many teams say the window was open and took the off-season as an opportunity to bulk up their rosters. Noting what the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams had just accomplished by aggressively trading and spending their way to a trophy, teams attacked free agency aggressively.

Teams not named the “Cowboys,” that is.

After letting Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson depart, Dallas started the 2022 season without three of their top-four receivers from a season before. With La’el Collins and Connor Williams gone, they had to start the season with two new starters on their offensive line.

The Cowboys didn’t bring in a proven veteran to help Dalton Schultz at tight end and had to lean on two rookies to pick up the slack in their commonly used 12 and 13 personnel groupings (multiple tight end sets).

With Randy Gregory leaving them for Denver, Dallas lost their top free agent in spectacularly embarrassing fashion. They kicked the tires on replacements, but settled on a committee approach to replace the loss of Gregory.

It was hard to make a case the Cowboys were even treading water, let alone upgrading their roster, after an off-season of purging.

How did Dallas’ approach compare to the rest of the teams in the NFL?

Cincinnati

The defending AFC champs hit the offseason on a mission. They needed to surround Joe Burrow with better players so they brought in two new starters on the offensive line and sent some old ones packing.

Signing Hayden Hurst, they upgraded the starting tight end spot and they re-signed B.J. Hill to a multiyear deal to man the defensive interior again.

A solid case can be made they downgraded at cornerback, but the efforts they made to upgrade the offense were significant and the primary season why the Bengals are playing in the Conference Championship.

Buffalo

Taking a page right out of Les Snead’s roster-building playbook, the Bills attacked the off-season with ferocity. They re-signed Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie to multiyear deals. They added Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin as depth.

Buffalo added Shaq Lawson, Tim Settle, DaQuan Jones and Von Miller to elevate their defensive line to new heights. They insulated the offensive line, re-signing their center, and upgraded at nearly every corner of their roster.

After an ultra-aggressive off-season, the Bills entered the 2022 season with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. It didn’t get them past the divisional round but talent certainly wasn’t the reason why.

Kansas City

The Chiefs followed a different path from everyone. They didn’t load up like most of the others, but they didn’t purge without replacements either. They traded away one of the best receivers in the league when they moved Tyreek Hill to Miami for an absolute haul (Five draft picks including a first and second rounder).

Kansas City lost multiple defensive backs and brought in affordable replacement options, but most will agree it was a net loss in talent in this area. They upgraded their linebacker position and they re-signed Frank Clark at end and added Carlos Dunlap to the pass-rushing group.

The collection of free agents, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, didn’t make up for the Hill loss, but they show the front office was trying to replace production with veteran players. And given the draft pick return from the Hill trade, the Chiefs will continue to reap the rewards.

Jacksonville

The Jaguars backed into the 2022 season after hitting the reset button with their coaching staff. They largely considered 2021 a wash because of bad leadership and granted many of their new players a second chance for their first season.

Even considering this, Jacksonville was one of the most aggressive teams in the league last offseason and the results speak for themselves.

The Jaguars signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to big multiyear deals. They added Evan Engram at tight end and Foye Oluokun at starting linebacker. They aggressively hit their offensive line, keeping Cam Robinson as their cornerstone tackle and signing both Brandon Scherff and Tyler Shatley on multiyear deals.

New York

The Giants executed the plan most similar to Dallas. They avoided high priced free agents and targeted inexpensive role players on low-level deals.

Like the Cowboys, they wanted their current players to perform better and thought a healthy roster could make that happen (the year prior, New York endured many impactful injuries).

With a new coaching staff and new philosophy in place, New York banked on improvement even if they weren’t trying to upgrade in the off-season. Much like Dallas, they found themselves outmatched in the divisional round.

Philadelphia

Aside from the Bills, no one hit free agency with more gusto than the Eagles. They kept Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce one more season (that was in question). They added Haason Reddick (arguably their defensive MVP) on a multiyear deal, added James Bradberry at cornerback via free agency and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at safety via trade.

Philadelphia retained RB Boston Scott for another season and added Zach Pascal and Greg Ward to round out their receiving ranks. But they made the biggest headlines when they added WR A.J. Brown in a trade with the Titans.

In all, the Eagles retained two elite players and added three elite players to their roster in 2022, making for one of the most upgraded rosters in the NFL this season.

San Francisco

San Francisco ended the 2021 season as arguably the most talented team in the NFL so the pressure was more on them to keep it, than to improve on it. They lost multiple players to other teams in free agency but were able to keep their cornerstone pieces intact and were able to maintain their same level of play because of it.

The 49ers’ biggest additions came in the secondary when they signed Charvarius Ward and George Odum to multiyear free-agent deals.

One thing is clear: San Francisco wasn’t short on weapons on either side of the ball. They had gamebreakers everywhere making them, again, arguably the most talented team in the NFL, and then went and added Christian McCaffrey in a midseason acquisition.

Conclusion

The Cowboys were clearly an outlier from the others in regards to how their front office approached the 2022 off-season. While most teams made moves to improve, Dallas made moves to save money.

In the off-season, the Cowboys brought in names like Dante Fowler, James Washington and Anthony Barr, but these additions fell far short of meeting the production of the men they replaced.

Dallas wisely retained some of their own like Leighton Vander Esch, Dorance Armstrong, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse on fairly team-friendly deals and while those players did improve on their 2021 efforts, it’s impossible to make a case the Cowboys approached upgrades with the same ferocity they approached “great deals.”

The Cowboys front office didn’t improve the roster over the off-season so it’s not entirely surprising Dallas ran out of talent when facing off against a loaded 49ers team. If anything, the roster over-performed when considering what the front office did over the off-season.

The answer isn’t to aggressively upgrade talent every off-season with reckless abandon. Just like it’s not to rely solely on bargains to build a roster.

Smart front offices can operates in the middle and pick and choose times to get extreme. The Cowboys front office went to extreme lengths last off-season to save money. Is it in them to change their approach in 2023 or is that who they are?

