Comparing and contrasting Big Ten QB rankings for 2022

Now is the time of the year when every college football media outlet is attempting to ramp up its coverage for the upcoming 2022 college football season. And as every site rolls out various forms of content to get you informed and prepared for the new season, there are bound to be some differences in opinions.

For instance, take the recent rankings of Big Ten quarterback rankings published by our contributor Andrew Harbaugh and Spartans Wires contributor Robert Bondy. In reviewing these two quarterback rankings, I found it interesting that there are some obvious similarities and some contrasting takes on some signal-callers in the Big Ten this fall.

For starters, both Harbaugh and Bondy agreed on which program has the worst quarterback situation with Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt coming at the bottom of each quarterback ranking. Both writers also agreed on a No. 12 ranking for Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito and a No. 9 ranking for Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.

Penn State’s Sean Clifford was another quarterback the two agreed on. Clifford came in at No. 8 on the ranking by each writer, which serves as another suggestion on just where Clifford falls on the quarterback scale and landscape entering the 2022 season. Clifford has had some ups and downs and will have a little something to prove in his sixth season with the Nittany Lions this fall.

But the two writers were within two spots for Northwestern’s Ryan Hillinski at No. 11 or No. 13. Indiana’s Connor Bazelak was either No. 10 or No. 11 depending on which list you read.

There was some good contrast on where Iowa’s Spencer Petras should fall. Harbaugh had Petras all the way down at No. 13, while Bondy is at least a tad more optimistic with a No. 10 ranking.

As the rankings ascend to No.1, there was some mild differences in opinions on the spots between Clifford and the top four. Both agreed on who the top quarterback in the Big Ten is in 2022, and that would be Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. No real shocker here.

But our guy Harbaugh is much higher on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa than Bondy is over at Spartans Wire. Harbaugh ranked Tagovailoa all the way up at No. 2 on his quarterback ranking, while the Terps QB lands at No. 7 over on Spartans Wire.

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Spartans Wire is a bit higher on the starting quarterback for Michigan State, Payton Thorne. Thorne appeared in the top three on Spartans Wire, while our guy Harbaugh had the Spartans QB just outside his top five at No. 6.

Take a look at the differences between these two and feel free to weigh in with your opinions on the Big Ten quarterback rankings. Do you agree with one list more than the other, or do you think both of these guys are off their rockers?

Nittany Lions Wire: 2022 Big Ten QB rankings

Spartans Wire: 2022 Big Ten QB rankings

