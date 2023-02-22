Comparing contract projections for the top Saints free agents
What sort of market will the top New Orleans Saints free agents command once they’re able to talk shop with other teams? That’s what the analysts at Pro Football Focus and Spotrac set out to examine, and we’ll be examining their findings to see whether the Saints could make competitive offers in holding onto these talented players.
Starters like defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata are headed for free agency, as are top backups like linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, returns specialist Deonte Harty, and quarterback Andy Dalton. Here’s what the salary cap experts have to say about each of their fortunes:
DE Marcus Davenport
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Pro Football Focus: One year, $12 million
Spotrac: Four years, $93 million ($23.2 million per year)
DT David Onyemata
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Pro Football Focus: Two years, $15 million ($7.5 million per year)
Spotrac: Three years, $29 million ($9.6 million per year)
LB Kaden Elliss
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Spotrac: Two years, $10.3 million ($5.1 million per year)
KR Deonte Harty
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Spotrac: Three years, $25.5 million ($8.5 million per year)
DT Shy Tuttle
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Spotrac: Two years, $12.7 million ($6.3 million per year)
QB Andy Dalton
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Spotrac: Two years, $13.6 million ($6.8 million per year)
WR Michael Thomas (if released)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Pro Football Focus: One year, $12.5 million