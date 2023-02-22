Comparing contract projections for the top Saints free agents

What sort of market will the top New Orleans Saints free agents command once they’re able to talk shop with other teams? That’s what the analysts at Pro Football Focus and Spotrac set out to examine, and we’ll be examining their findings to see whether the Saints could make competitive offers in holding onto these talented players.

Starters like defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata are headed for free agency, as are top backups like linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, returns specialist Deonte Harty, and quarterback Andy Dalton. Here’s what the salary cap experts have to say about each of their fortunes:

DE Marcus Davenport

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Pro Football Focus: One year, $12 million

Spotrac: Four years, $93 million ($23.2 million per year)

DT David Onyemata

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus: Two years, $15 million ($7.5 million per year)

Spotrac: Three years, $29 million ($9.6 million per year)

LB Kaden Elliss

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac: Two years, $10.3 million ($5.1 million per year)

KR Deonte Harty

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac: Three years, $25.5 million ($8.5 million per year)

DT Shy Tuttle

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac: Two years, $12.7 million ($6.3 million per year)

QB Andy Dalton

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac: Two years, $13.6 million ($6.8 million per year)

WR Michael Thomas (if released)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus: One year, $12.5 million

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire