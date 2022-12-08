Comparing Caleb Williams in 2022 to Oregon Heisman winner Marcus Mariota in 2014

Caleb Williams is poised to make history for the Pac-12 Conference. He is likely to become the first Pac-12 Heisman Trophy winner since Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014. Mariota did one thing Caleb Williams did not: Lead his team to the College Football Playoff. However, Mariota faced a weak Arizona team in the Pac-12 Championship Game, whereas USC faced a much stronger Utah team.

Caleb Williams also got hurt in USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game.

What we can all agree on is that Mariota and Caleb were spectacular in their foremost Pac-12 seasons. Caleb gets another year in 2023, but his 2022 season set a high standard. How does Caleb Williams compare to Marcus Mariota?

We talked to Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel.

Here’s our Heisman conversation below:

TROJANS WIRE: WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT MARCUS MARIOTA'S 2014 HEISMAN SEASON AT OREGON?

Dec 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at media day for the 2015 Rose Bowl at the L.A. Hotel Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire:

I think the best part of Mariota’s Heisman year was the Ducks’ blowout win over Arizona in the Pac-12 Championship, a revenge game after Oregon lost to the Wildcats earlier in the year. Mariota threw for 313 yards and 2 TD while adding a career-high 3 rushing TD as well.

WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT MARCUS MARIOTA THE FOOTBALL PLAYER?

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota answers questions during the pre-announcement Heisman finalists press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel: Mariota will always be remembered as more than a football player in Eugene, to be completely honest. He was the kindest and most humble star you’d ever see in public, and he represented well what it means to play at Oregon.

WHAT DID MARCUS MARIOTA MEAN TO OREGON FOOTBALL?

Nov 8, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Oregon won 51-27. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel: Mariota is the kind of player that you want your kid to grow up trying to be like. He’s humble, respectful, and always quick to shed light on his teammates rather than his own glory.

DO YOU SEE ANY SIMILARITIES BETWEEN MARIOTA AND CALEB WILLIAMS?

Zachary Neel:

Nov 1, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

In playing style I see some similarities, mostly because of Williams’ ability to get out of the pocket and make things happen with his legs when things break down. To be honest, I don’t see many similarities when it comes to personality type.

ARE YOU SURPRISED CALEB WILLIAMS LIMITED TURNOVERS TO THE EXTENT HE DID IN 2022?

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is pursued by Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) on a 59-yard run in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel: Absolutely, the fact that Williams is able to be as aggressive of a player as he is and still keep control of the ball is a remarkable skill.

HOW SURPISED WERE YOU 8 YEARS AGO WHEN MARIOTA KEPT HIS TURNOVER COUNT SO NOTICEABLY LOW?

Nov 1, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reaches out to stiff arm Stanford Cardinal safety Kyle Olugbode at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel: I’m not sure surprised is the right word, but impressed is what I would say. That’s the mark of a great quarterback; being able to take risks and keep turnovers at a minimum.

YOUR FAVORITE MARIOTA MOMENT

Nov 29, 2014; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) jumps over Oregon State Beavers safety Justin Strong (39) in the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Zachary Neel: Mariota striking the Heisman pose mid-air during a touchdown run against the Oregon State Beavers. Priceless.

THE MOST IMPRESSIVE GAME CALEB WILLIAMS PLAYED THIS SEASON

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball against the Utah Utes in the second half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: Is it crazy to say that it was the Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah? The stats don’t show it, of course, but the fact that Williams was able to play with such a severe hamstring injury and refused to be taken out of the game showed me a ton about his character and his heart.

MARIOTA WOULD HAVE DONE BETTER OR WORSE IN THE 2022 PAC-12?

Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Championship at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I’m not sure Mariota in 2022 is wildly different than Mariota in 2014. The mobility wouldn’t be as much of a shock because that is more of the norm now, but he would still be a massive success.

CALEB WILLIAMS WOULD HAVE DONE BETTER OR WORSE IN THE 2014 PAC-12?

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball against Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I think Williams would be better in 2014 because of his mobility and arm talent. That type of skill set was more rare back then.

DOES OREGON WIN 2014 NATIONAL TITLE IF CHIP KELLY, NOT MARK HELFRICH, COACHES MARIOTA?

Nov 29, 2014; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with Oregon Ducks quarterback Morgan Mahalak (16) before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: As much as I want to say yes, I think the answer is still no. I don’t think Oregon did anything wrong in 2014 when coming up short for the National Championship other than facing an incredibly talented OSU team in the final. Chip Kelly wouldn’t have an answer for them either.

WOULD USC HAVE MADE THE PAC-12 TITLE GAME IF MATT CAMPBELL, LUKE FICKELL, OR ANOTHER NON-LINCOLN RILEY COACH GUIDED CALEB?

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I’m not sure, that’s impossible to say. I think that Lincoln Riley coached Williams as well as any coach could. That’s not to say that Fickell, or Campbell, or Dave Aranda couldn’t have done the same, but I don’t think he would have more success with any of the other guys.

WHICH 2014 OREGON TEAMMATE HELPED MARIOTA MAXIMIZE HIS TALENTS?

Nov 29, 2014; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I think you could say either Royce Freeman or Darren Carrington had the biggest impact for Mariota. The ability to establish a run game and then take the top off of a defense.

WHICH USC TEAMMATE HELPED CALEB WILLIAMS MAX OUT THIS YEAR?

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) is knocked out of bounds by California Golden Bears cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: It’s hard not to say Jordan Addison, but you could also argue that Travis Dye was the second-most important player for the Trojans this year.

DID MELVIN GORDON OF WISCONSIN HAVE A LEGITIMATE HEISMAN ARGUMENT IN 2014?

Nov 29, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: Melvin Gordon absolutely did. He rushed for over 2,500 yards and had 30+ touchdowns. That should be enough to get you the Heisman in most years.

DOES ANY OTHER HEISMAN CANDIDATE HAVE A LEGITIMATE ARGUMENT VS CALEB WILLIAMS THIS YEAR?

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) attempts to avoid a sack during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: To be honest, his stats don’t compare as much to Williams’ but I wouldn’t mind seeing Max Duggan get a serious look. The Heisman is also a story-based award at some level, and Duggan has been incredible to watch as he led TCU to the Playoff. I don’t think he will win the Heisman, but I like his argument.

3 BEST HEISMAN SEASONS OF THE 21ST CENTURY, RANKED

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls for the ball at midfield against Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Neel:

1) Joe Burrow (2019)

2) Marcus Mariota (2014)

3) Lamar Jackson (2016)

IF JUSTIN HERBERT WAS COACHED BY JOE MOORHEAD IN 2019, WOULD HE HAVE BEEN A HEISMAN TROPHY FINALIST?

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) defends against Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first quarter during the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I think if Justin Herbert was coached by any offensive coach that wasn’t overseen by Mario Cristobal then he would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist.

THE 5 MOST IMPORTANT OREGON FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF ALL TIME, IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER

Nov 22, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: Marcus Mariota, Joey Harrington, Kenny Wheaton, Haloti Ngata, Justin Herbert

IF CALEB WILLIAMS HAD FACED OREGON'S DEFENSE IN 2022, WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN THE DUCKS' TOP KEY AGAINST HIM?

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: The Ducks’ defense struggled to stop anyone in the passing game, so I’m sure that they would need to focus hard on first trying to corral Williams, and then not letting him beat them with his arm. Sounds tough. If these two teams played, it would be a true race to 50 points.

RANK THE TOP 3 NON-CALEB WILLIAMS HEISMAN-CONTENDING QBs FROM THE PAC-12 THIS YEAR: NIX, PENIX, DTR

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: If we’re taking all of them at 100% health, I’m going to say Nix, Penix, DTR. But if we’re going off the actual end result of the season, I’d say Penix, Nix, DTR.

DOES THE QUALITY OF SPECIFIC PAC-12 QBs AFFECT YOUR CHOICE FOR PAC-12 COACH OF THE YEAR (IF QB IS BETTER, COY IS DIFFERENT)?

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I don’t think so. I’m not going to knock Lincoln Riley as a coach because Caleb Williams is a Heisman-caliber QB, just like I wouldn’t hold it against Kalen DeBoer as a coach because Michael Penix is better than we expected. Good coaches get the best out of their players.

WHO IS YOUR PAC-12 COACH OF THE YEAR?

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: I think it has to be Kalen DeBoer. What he did to turn around Washington this season and almost get them to a Rose Bowl is incredibly impressive.

CALEB CARRIED USC'S DEFENSE IN 2022, MINUS THE OREGON STATE GAME; WHAT WAS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MARIOTA AND OREGON'S D?

Nov 1, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: Mariota was lucky enough to play with a defense in 2014 that was outstanding, with multiple NFL players on the roster. They obviously came up short in the championship game vs. Ohio State, but they gave up just over 20 points per game until that national title game.

WHO HAD THE BETTER SEASON -- 2022 CALEB WILLIAMS OR 2014 MARCUS MARIOTA?

Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) smiles after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Arizona Wildcats at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neel: Come on Matt, I see what you’re doing here. You’re not going to get me to say that a USC quarterback had a better season that Oregon’s only Heisman winner in school history. Nice try.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire