Comparing Brian Kelly to every first-year coach in LSU history

LSU’s Brian Kelly wasn’t the only first-year head coach to find success in 2022.

Sonny Dykes led TCU to a national title appearance. Out west, Lincoln Riley and USC fell one-win short of a playoff berth, while Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer had their schools competing for a Pac-12 title.

Jon Sumrall and Troy won 11 games and a Sun Belt title as Duke’s Mike Elko led the Blue Devils to their seventh nine-win season in program history.

In the current era, Year 1s are volatile and unpredictable. Roster chaos can be a coach’s best friend with the transfer portal allowing for a quick influx of experienced talent.

It can also be a new coach’s worst enemy, as program’s best players leave in the coaching transition.

Every situation is different, with some guys facing complete rebuilds while others take over talent-rich squads. Making comparisons can be tricky, especially across eras.

With that in mind, I’m going to do it anyway. Here’s how Brian Kelly’s first-year at LSU compared to previous Tiger coaches in year-one.

1893: Charles E. Coates

Coates is the first coach in LSU history. He coached just one game and lost it, giving him an 0-1 career record.

1894: Albert Simmons

Simmons went 2-1 in his first year. He’d go on to lead the Tigers to a 3-0 record in Year 2.

1896: Allen Jeardeau

LSU went 6-0 in Jeardeau’s first year, making it one of the best Year 1s in LSU history.

1898: Edmond Chavanne

Chavanne went 1-0. He’d go on to compile a 3-2 record at LSU.

1899: John Gregg

Gregg went 1-4 in his lone year at the helm.

1901: W.S. Borland

[autotag]W.S. Borland[/autotag] had a strong two years at LSU. He strung together a 5-1 record in his inaugural campaign with the single loss coming at the hands of Auburn.

The Tigers won at Tulane and beat YMCA New Orleans.

1904: Dan Killian

LSU went 3-4 this year. The Tigers struggled on the road, going 0-3. The season included wins over Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. LSU’s lone home loss came in the season’s final game against Alabama.

1907: Edgar Wingard

Wingard went 7-3 in his inaugural campaign. The Tigers won six of their last seven, capping the year off with a 56-0 win in Cuba. Wingard would go 10-0 and lead LSU to its first claimed national title in 1908. It was LSU’s real first stretch of success as a program.

1909: Joe Pritchard and John Mayhew

Pritchard began the year as coach, but Mayhew eventually took over. LSU went 6-2 and finished the year with a home win over Alabama.

1911: Pat Dwyer

LSU went 6-3, including 5-0 at home. The year was capped off with a shutout win over Tulane.

1914: E.T. MacDonnell

LSU went 4-4-1. The Tigers won three of their first four but didn’t win a single game after mid-October.

1917: Wayne Sutton

LSU went 3-5. One of the wins was a 52-7 beatdown of Ole Miss, but LSU finished the year with a 22-point loss to Tulane.

1919: Irving Pray

After no games were played in 1918 due to the war, Irving Pray took over the program in 1919. He went 6-2, beating Tulane but losing to Alabama. LSU began the year with four consecutive shutouts.

1920: Branch Bocock

Bocock took over in 1920. He had a good two-year run at LSU, including a 5-3-1 record in his first season.

1923: Mike Donahue

1905 – Led by Mike Donahue, Auburn University participated in their first sanctioned basketball game. The Tigers defeated Tulane 27-7 to start the program 1-0.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/flOp4CyYk3 — Today In Auburn History (@AUHistoryToday) January 19, 2023

Donahue went 3-5-1 in his first year. LSU started 3-0 but didn’t win any of its last six.

1928: Russ Cohen

1931 – Before #LSU played Arkansas in Shreveport, Governor Huey Long burst into Coach Russ Cohen’s pregame talk to tell everybody that his bodyguard had “scouted” the Razorbacks at their hotel. “There’s nothing to worry about. They’re not too tough.” #GeauxTigers #LaGov pic.twitter.com/iSo7SjkPRT — Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) November 12, 2022

Cohen went 6-2-1 to begin his LSU career. He’d coach LSU for four years, earning a winning record in all four tries.

1932: Biff Jones

Jones had a solid first year that saw LSU named co-conference champion. LSU notched big wins over ranked Alabama and Mississippi State teams.

1935: Bernie Moore

It is quite the shared birthday for LSU legends now in the LSHOF: These four inductees were all born April 30: Doc Fenton

Bernie Moore

Harry Rabenhorst

Jerry Stovall pic.twitter.com/naTInGUaDi — Louisiana Sports HOF (@LaSportsHall) April 30, 2018

Moore was an assistant on Jones’ staff and took over the head job in 1935. He went 9-2 in his first year and won the SEC, earning a Sugar Bowl bid. This is one of the best Year 1s in program history.

1948: Gaynell Tinsley

Tinsley, an LSU great that played for Moore, took over in 1948. LSU struggled, going 3-7. Tinsley rebounded in Year 2 and led LSU to the Sugar Bowl.

1955: Paul Dietzel

“There are no office hours for Champions.” Paul Dietzel pic.twitter.com/ba8upGExXr — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) September 2, 2018

Dietzel is an LSU great, but it didn’t start that way. He posted a 3-5-2 record in year one. LSU wasn’t above .500 under Dietzel until 1958, when LSU went 11-0 and won the national title.

1962: Charles McClendon

Most Wins as Head Coach in LSU History: Charles McClendon 137

Les Miles 114

Bernie Moore 83

Nick Saban 48

Paul Dietzel 46 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 25, 2016

McClendon had a strong first year, posting a 9-1-1 record. LSU shut out No. 4 Texas in the Cotton Bowl to cap the year. McClendon’s 18 years leading the program is the longest tenure in LSU history. He won 135 games, making him LSU’s all-time wins leader.

1980: Jerry Stovall

Jerry Stovall and his No. 21 will be in Tiger Stadium forever!#ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/gBP5mr9KRP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2018

Former player and LSU great [autotag]Jerry Stovall[/autotag] got the big job after McClendon. LSU went 7-4 but lost most of its big games.

1984: Bill Arnsparger

Bill Arnsparger was born on this day in 1926. He would go 26-8-2 at LSU from 1984-86 winning the SEC title in 1986. He was also a 2x SEC coach of the year (1984, 86). pic.twitter.com/BQQXgVEwym — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) December 16, 2022

LSU went 8-3-1 in Arnsparger’s first year. It included wins over No. 9 Alabama and No. 15 USC. LSU earned a bid to the Sugar Bowl, but lost to No. 5 Nebraska.

1987: Mike Archer

Archer led LSU to 10-wins in year one, making him one of just three LSU coaches to do so. The Tigers had a dynamic offense that scored 30.4 points per game. LSU won the Gator Bowl and finished the year No. 5 in the AP Poll.

1991: Curley Hallman

Hallman took over for Archer in 1991 and went 5-6. Hallman coached LSU for four years, never recording a winning record.

1995: Gerry Dinardo

DiNardo went 7-4-1 in year one. He strung together a few winning seasons at LSU before a rough finish.

2000: Nick Saban

This man needs little introduction. Saban went 8-4 in his first year and ended it with a Peach Bowl win over No. 15 Georgia Tech.

2005: Les Miles

Miles took over a talented team in ’05 and led LSU to an 11-2 record. LSU dropped the SEC title to Georgia but beat No. 9 Miami in the Peach Bowl. Miles’ 114 wins rank second in LSU history.

2017: Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

Orgeron got the interim job in 2016, but his true first year was 2017. LSU went 9-4. Orgeron had a chance to get to 10 wins in the bowl game but lost in the final seconds to Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame.

2022: Brian Kelly

And a few seasons after that Citrus Bowl, Kelly had his own year one at LSU. The Tigers went 10-4 and notched a signature win over Saban’s Alabama.

Comparing Kelly to the rest

Kelly’s 10 wins are impressive, but it’s nothing that hasn’t been done before. Kelly, Miles, and Archer are the only three to win 10 in their first year, but you can see others have matched their win percentage.

First years haven’t always been an indicator of what’s to come next. Dietzel got off to a rough start but had one of the best stretches in LSU history. Archer and DiNardo had early career success but ended their times with losing records.

Even when coaches turn good first years into a successful career, it doesn’t mean it will end well either.

Orgeron and Miles had strong first years and went on to win titles but were eventually fired. Both of their tenures are considered a success though, because of those championships.

With the transfer portal, fans expect quicker rebuilds. The success of several Year 1 coaches in 2022 will heighten that pressure. For Kelly, a successful first year raises the stakes. Fans will expect LSU to compete for SEC titles starting next season.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire