Comparing Alabama, Michigan stat leaders ahead of CFP semifinals

We are still more than three weeks away from the Rose Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The anticipation is building for the matchup of two of the most historic programs in college football history and with Nick Saban and Jim Harbough roaming the sidelines, it only adds to that anticipation.

As both Tide and Wolverine fans patiently wait for kickoff on New Year’s Day from inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, let’s take some time to compare the stat leaders from each team and how they stack up with another.

Passing Leaders

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Jalen Milroe:

Passing Yards: 2,718

Completion Percentage: 65.5%

Passing TDs: 23

INTs: 6

J.J. McCarthy:

Passing Yards: 2,630

Competition Percentage: 74.2

Passing TDs: 19

INTs: 4

Rushing Leaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jase McClellan:

Rushing Yards: 803

Rushing TDs: 6

Blake Corum:

Rushing Yards: 1,028

Rushing TDs: 24

Receiving Leaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Burton:

Receiving Yards: 777

Receiving TDs: 8

Roman Wilson:

Receiving Yards: 662

Receiving TDs: 11

Tackling Leaders

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Downs:

Total Tackles: 99

Junior Colson:

Total Tackles: 79

Sack Leaders

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Turner:

Total Sacks: 9

Jaylen Harrell:

Total Sacks: 6.5

Interception Leaders

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold:

Interceptions: 5

Mike Sainristil:

Interceptions: 5

Kicking Leaders

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Reichard:

Extra Points: 53/53

Field Goals: 20/23

Total Points: 113

James Turner:

Extra Points: 58/59

Field Goals: 16/18

Total Points: 106

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

