Comparing Alabama, Michigan stat leaders ahead of CFP semifinals
We are still more than three weeks away from the Rose Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The anticipation is building for the matchup of two of the most historic programs in college football history and with Nick Saban and Jim Harbough roaming the sidelines, it only adds to that anticipation.
As both Tide and Wolverine fans patiently wait for kickoff on New Year’s Day from inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, let’s take some time to compare the stat leaders from each team and how they stack up with another.
Passing Leaders
Passing Yards: 2,718
Completion Percentage: 65.5%
Passing TDs: 23
INTs: 6
Passing Yards: 2,630
Competition Percentage: 74.2
Passing TDs: 19
INTs: 4
Rushing Leaders
Rushing Yards: 803
Rushing TDs: 6
Rushing Yards: 1,028
Rushing TDs: 24
Receiving Leaders
Receiving Yards: 777
Receiving TDs: 8
Receiving Yards: 662
Receiving TDs: 11
Tackling Leaders
Caleb Downs:
Total Tackles: 99
Total Tackles: 79
Sack Leaders
Dallas Turner:
Total Sacks: 9
Jaylen Harrell:
Total Sacks: 6.5
Interception Leaders
Terrion Arnold:
Interceptions: 5
Interceptions: 5
Kicking Leaders
Extra Points: 53/53
Field Goals: 20/23
Total Points: 113
James Turner:
Extra Points: 58/59
Field Goals: 16/18
Total Points: 106
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.