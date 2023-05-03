Comparing the 2023 draft hauls for all four NFC East teams

The Eagles are the top dawgs in the NFC after winning the division and vanquishing the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

After losing multiple critical free agents, Howie Roseman retooled on the open market and landed seven more draft prospects to help shore up the NFL’s best roster.

Philadelphia was one of the few teams to land an A+ draft grade overall, but the rest of the NFC East also did their part to retool personnel while attempting to keep up with the Eagles.

With the offseason workouts entering Phase 2, we’re comparing the draft hauls for all four NFC East teams.

Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: The perceived biggest threat to Philadelphia’s NFC East crown, Dallas addressed several needs, and although they didn’t land the big names, they got value in every round.

Smith’s an athletic marvel and was drafted to help corral the Eagles’ downhill rushing attack. Schoonmaker doesn’t offer much run after the catch, but he’s a solid blocker and talented pass catcher.

The Overshown and Fehoko selections were strong, while Philadelphia native Asim Richards has swing tackle value. Deuce Vaughn offers Darren Sproles and could end up being their best pick.

2023 draft picks:

1.26 Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

2.58 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

3.90 DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

4.129 Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE San Jose State

5.160 Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

6.178 Eric Scott Jr., CB Southern Mississippi

6.212 Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

7.244 Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

Bottom line: Assuming the Eagles are still the best-in-class among NFC powers, most outlets found themselves wondering if the Cowboys did enough with their draft capital to significantly improve the team in the short-term. No one outside The Star loved their draft class, but no one really hated it either.

Average Draft grade: C+

New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: These aren’t your old Giants, as GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll also aggressively approached the 2023 draft, trading up for cornerback Deonte Banks

Story continues

John Michael Schmitz is a massive center who’ll benefit quarterback Daniel Jones in his continued development; Eric Grey, another talented Oklahoma running back, will be a decent fill-in for Saquon Barkley.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt offers big play potential.

Tre Hawkins III and Gervarrius Owens provide more secondary depth, and Jordon Riley beefs up the D-line.

2023 draft picks:

1.24 Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

2.57 John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

3.73 Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

5.172 Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

6.209 Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

7.243 Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

7.254 Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

Average draft grade: B+

Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: Philadelphia made a splash without moving far, selecting Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall. Twenty-one picks later; the Eagles landed a top-15 talent in Nolan Smith.

After swapping picks with the Texans multiple times, Philadelphia landed two more potential starters in back-to-back picks. Roseman landed another Georgia defender with a first or second grade in the fourth.

2023 draft picks:

1.9 Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

1.30 Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia

3.65 Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

3.66 Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

4.105 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

6.188 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

7.249 Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Average Draft grade: A (3.95 out of 4.0)

Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown: Washington retooled their secondary by taking cornerbacks with their Thursday and Friday picks rather than targeting a quarterback. Forbes was a ballhawk in college, but there are questions about his size and whether he’ll be able to withstand 17 games. With Chase Young having his fifth-year option decline, Washington took Clemson pass rusher K.J. Henry in Round 5.

2023 draft picks:

1.16 Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2.47 Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

3.97 Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

4.118 Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

5.137 K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson

6.193 Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

7.233 Andre Jones Jr., DE, Louisiana

Average draft grade: C+ (2.22 out of 4.0)

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire