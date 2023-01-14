Comparing the 2022 Cowboys to their 2021 counterparts

The Dallas Cowboys’ regular season ended with an embarrassing 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders and now they head to Florida to face NFC South division winners Tampa Bay. Dallas’ 12-5 record was good enough to lock in the fifth seed in the playoffs and they will carry some momentum with them, winning six of their final eight games.

In 2021, the 12-5 Cowboys ended their regular season with an impressive 51-27 win against the Philadelphia Eagles as they were crowned the NFC East division champions. They finished the season winning five of their final eight games before hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

It’s not easy to win 12 games in consecutive seasons, and there are parallels between the two teams worth comparing.

Comparing offenses

It is no surprise that the 2022 offense hasn’t performed at the same level. Losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for five games, trading Amari Cooper and offensive line injuries all contributed to the offense not matching the 2021 team. While that is all worth mentioning, the 2022 team is no slouch, finishing amongst the league’s upper echelon in multiple categories.

The 2021 team scored 3.7 more points per game. It’s worth noting that the 2022 team has scored over 32 PPG since Dak Prescott’s return in Week 7.

The 2022 Cowboys offense was significantly better in the red zone, with an 8.3% improvement from the previous season.

The 2022 rushing attack was better with 179 more yards and nine more touchdowns.

The 2021 passing attack was significantly better, throwing for 1,227 more yards and 12 more touchdowns.

The 2022 offensive line allowed six fewer sacks and pressures.

The Cowboys fumbled four fewer times but threw seven more interceptions.

2021: Seven advantages

2022: Seven advantages

Which offense was better? 2021.

The 2021 offense scored 63 more points with three fewer turnovers.

Comparing defenses

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys saw a resurgence with Dan Quinn at defensive coordinator paired with breakout performances by Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse. The 2022 Cowboys picked up where they left off and were able to elevate their defense despite suffering injuries to two of their top three cornerbacks.

A year after finishing seventh, the 2022 team ranked fifth and allowed one less point per game.

The team’s performance in the red zone was a big contributing factor to their improvement in PPG. The 2022 team held opponents to a touchdown on 52% of their red zone trips, an improvement of 7.6% from the previous year.

The 2021 defense allowed slightly fewer yards while the 2022 defense allowed four fewer touchdowns.

Both defenses thrived on takeaways. A year after leading the league with 34 takeaways, the 2022 team repeated that performance with a league-leading 33 takeaways.

An interesting differentiator, the 2021 defense had 28 more pressures while the 2022 defense registered 13 more sacks.

2021: 6 advantages

2022: 8 advantages

Which defense was better? 2022.

The 2022 team allowed fewer points, less yardage, performed better in the red zone, registered more sacks and nearly matched the takeaway total.

Final Results

While they didn’t repeat as division champions and will play on the road, the 2022 Cowboys have an improved defense to pair with a top five offensive unit. The offense has thrived since Prescott’s return, scoring a staggering 32.45 PPG since Week 7 while converting on third down conversions on 52.3% of their attempts.

The 2022 regular season did not end well but the team has a lot of reason to feel confident as they travel to Tampa Bay.

