Compare Big Ten football recruiting now and three weeks later

The month of June is two weeks old. We’re roughly halfway through a very important month in the world of college football recruiting. Want an overview of Big Ten Football recruiting as it currently stands? Want to get a sense of how important these next three weeks are for the various teams in the conference, not just USC? Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football tackles Big Ten football recruiting on his YouTube show.

Obviously, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State will now have Oregon and USC — maybe also Washington — as central Big Ten recruiting competitors. That will be new. It will be fascinating to see how the arrival of the West Coast schools does or doesn’t change various patterns and outcomes in Big Ten football recruiting. Which teams will benefit from these shifts in the landscape and the creation of an 18-school conference? Which teams will suffer? There are lots of questions to consider in Big Ten football recruiting.

Here’s Mark Rogers:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire