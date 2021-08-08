Company again collecting peanut butter, jelly for FISH

Aug. 8—For the fourth year in a row a local company is collecting donations of peanut butter and jelly to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH feed children in need.

Prestige Integra Insurance is conducting the annual PB & J Roundup benefiting the FISH M.A.R.K, or Meals for At Risk Kids, program.

The company is asking its customers and anyone else wanting to assist to drop off supplies of peanut butter and jelly during the months of August and September to the office at 5907 Wesley Street, Suite 103 in Greenville, next door to Bank of America.

The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is also accepting donations for the drive.

The donations will be delivered to FISH in early October.

Last year's drive was able to raise a record total of 500 donations.

Meals for At Risk Kids, or M.A.R.K., is a program of Hunt County Shared Ministries that provides nutritious food resources for children K-6th grade for weekends and summer break. M.A.R.K. provides seven nutritious, easy to prepare meals and snacks for approximately 425 children each month.

Referrals for participation in the M.A.R.K. program come from teachers and school counselors. Children remain anonymous and food is a distributed to the children discreetly so that they are not singled out from their peers. Additional information about the program is available at www.hcsmfish.org/mark.html

Additional information about the 4th Annual PB & J Roundup is available by calling 903-454-2554.