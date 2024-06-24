Como make offer for Mats Hummels

Reports from France suggest that Serie A new boys Como have made an official approach for German international defender Mats Hummels.

The 35-year-old, who was surprisingly omitted from Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for Euro 2024, is a free-agent after deciding not to sign a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund.

Alfredo Pedulla quotes French portal Footmercato who claim that Como are now serious players in the race for his signature.

The Lombardy club has already secured the services of former Torino and Roma frontman Andrea Belotti and Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena. Now they are looking to add Hummels’ vast experience to their ranks.

The 2014 World Cup winner has reportedly been a summer target for Roma, but his agent has remained tight-lipped on where his client will play his football next term.

Hummels was recently spotted arriving on the Spanish island of Mallorca, but was quick to play down any rumours of a move to La Liga, claiming he was just there on a family holiday.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN