Como & Monza Go Head-To-Head To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder On Free Transfer

Como and Monza are both keen to sign Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi on a free transfer this summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

One thing is absolutely certain: Sensi will not be an Inter player next season.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs out at the end of June. And there would be absolutely zero chance of his being offered a contract extension.

Therefore, Sensi will leave Inter on a free transfer, five years after signing from Sassuolo.

After a promising start to his time at the Nerazzurri, it has been a tough time for the midfielder.

Injuries have played a role – putting it mildly – in restricting Sensi’s contributions.

The Italian international has made a total of 56 appearances for the Nerazzurri. He has scored four goals across them in all competitions.

Moreover, Sensi spent the second half of the 2021-22 season out on loan with Sampdoria. And he was on loan at Monza for the entirety of last campaign.

Leicester City had been interested in signing Sensi during the January transfer window.

The Foxes wanted to bring the Italian international in to bolster their ranks as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League. Leicester coach Enzo Maresca is a big fan of Sensi.

Inter, for their part, would have been more than happy to sell the former Sassuolo midfielder for a small fee six months before his contract expires.

However, the move fell through in the final day of the transfer window.

Como & Monza Eye Up Free Transfer For Stefano Sensi

According to the Gazzetta, there are two clubs with an interest in signing Sensi on a free transfer this summer.

One of them is newly-promoted Como.

The Lombard club are looking to strengthen their squad for Serie A after winning promotion to the top flight by finishing second in last season’s Serie B table.

Sensi is on their radar.

Then, staying in Lombardia, Monza would also have an interest in bringing Sensi back.

The Brianzoli had already had Sensi for a season. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the U-Power Arena.

Monza had not made that deal a permanent one last summer, despite having a purchase option.

However, the Gazzetta report, Monza are considering trying to sign Sensi this summer now that he will be available out of contract with Inter.