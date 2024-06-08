Como Eyeing Up Inter Milan Outcasts As They Prepare For First Season Back In Serie A

Newly promoted Como are ready to snap up some of Inter Milan’s outcasts, with forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Stefano Sensi high on their wish list.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.it, the Serie B runners-up are keen to bring in top flight experience and have set their sights on Chile international Sanchez to lead their attack.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal star is available as a free agent after his contract with Inter expires this month, and the Nerazzurri have no intention of retaining him after an underwhelming second spell at the club.

Sanchez would demand €2 million in wages and Como would be ready to meet that, but they face competition from the 35-year-old’s former clubs Udinese and River Plate, as well as teams in Brazil.

However, the connection to Inter does not end there, with Como also considering an approach for Italian international midfielder Sensi.

The ex-Sassuolo man has struggled to make an impact with the Nerazzurri after being blighted by injuries, and is set to be released this summer at the end of his contract.